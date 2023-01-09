ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Grove, CA

Teen brothers, each suspected of driving stolen Kias, are arrested by Elk Grove police

By Dominique Williams
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pPzw3_0k7vs1ko00

Two teenage brothers who Elk Grove police said were driving stolen white Kia sedans were arrested Saturday, one of them after a brief chase.

About 4:45 p.m., officers saw one of the cars being driven on Elk Grove Florin Road south of Brown Road, the Police Department said.

Police stopped the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, and detained the 17-year-old driver, the agency stated. The steering column of the Kia had been tampered with, officers said, allowing the car to be driven without a key.

While officers were conducting the stop of the first Kia, a second one drove by and “looked suspicious,” according to police. When officers tried to get that car to stop on suspicion of vehicle code violations, the 15-year-old driver ran a red light and led officers in a short pursuit.

Police eventually were able to detain the second driver and said they found the steering column also had been tampered with.

The two teens— who police said are brothers but otherwise were not identified as is typical in cases involving juveniles — were arrested on suspicion of driving without a license and evading police.

Vehicle theft charges are pending until investigators can contact the car owners to confirm the teens should not have been in possession of the vehicles.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

Stockton Police identify suspect shot, killed by 5 officers

STOCKTON, Calif. — Five Stockton Police Department officers are on a 4-day paid administrative leave after allegedly killing a suspect armed with a gun and body armor Tuesday. The deadly shooting happened in the parking lot of a Stockton gas station in the 3300 block of Hammer Lane, just...
STOCKTON, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals

The Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers would like your help locating 4 wanted individuals. The Sacramento Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in an armed robbery. At approximately 12:05 PM on 12/30/2022, the suspect entered the Boost Mobile on Fruitridge Road. He pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a store employee and ordered the employee to open the cash register. The suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the victim emptied the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then ordered the victim at gunpoint to a back storeroom where the suspect stole eight iPhones. The suspect left the area in a 2003 gold Honda Accord with California License Plate 5BAA988.The suspect is described as a Black male adult, approximately 28-30 years old, 5’8″ to 6’0″ tall, weighing 150 to 175 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes, and armed with a black handgun.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Placer deputies looking for 4 men after man shot, killed in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office needs your help identifying four people wanted in connection with a New Year’s Day homicide. The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a home in the 1100 block of Fox Lane in Lincoln for a report of a dead man. Upon arrival they found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman dead from gunshot wounds.
LINCOLN, CA
newyorkbeacon.com

Family Suspects Foul Play In Mysterious Death of Teen Whose Body Was Found on Side of California Highway: ‘We Had Walked and Searched the Area Days Prior’

The family of a missing Northern California teen found dead on the side of the Concord freeway suspects foul play in his death. Concord Police Department found Damond Lazenby Jr.’s body on Jan. 7 below the shoulder of eastbound Highway 4 in Concord, between the Port Chicago Highway and Willow Pass Road. The 19-year-old Pittsburg, California, native was reported missing by his family on New Year’s Day, Fox 2 reported.
CONCORD, CA
FOX40

Person found dead along Fairfield highway

(KTXL) — A person was found dead on Highway 12 near Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield on Wednesday, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Police said that the body was found around 8:19 a.m. and injuries on the body indicate the person was involved in a traffic-related incident. There are no further details and a heavy […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run

Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

2 teens arrested after allegedly stealing Kias in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Two teens were arrested Saturday in Elk Grove after they allegedly stole Kias. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, officers saw a stolen white Kia on Elk Grove Florin Road near Brown Road around 4:45 p.m. Officers stopped the car and detained the 17-year-old...
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Robbery suspect disarmed by victim in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man suspected in three robberies was arrested after being disarmed by one of his victims, Sacramento police said. The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Faustino Becerra Corona, of Chico. The Sacramento Police Department said he was found in the area of 4th Street and I...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly woman on Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO - A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was seen on video kicking an elderly woman on a San Francisco Muni bus, authorities said. San Francisco juvenile probation officers identified the teen as the suspect in the case and informed police investigators that he was currently in custody at a juvenile facility in Contra Costa County for an unrelated matter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Murdered DJ’s stolen items recovered in El Dorado Hills

Following an investigation into a burglary in the El Dorado Hills area last week, El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives announced they recovered items belonging to a popular Sacramento DJ who was murdered last spring. Giovanni Isidro Razo Pizano, better known as DJ Gio, was a popular fixture in Sacramento’s...
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Head-On Crash With Semi Causes Fatality Near Yuba City

Fatality and Injury Reported in Head-On Crash on Highway 99. A head-on crash involving a Dodge Caravan minivan and semi occurred near Yuba City on January 5 and may have involved speeding. The accident occurred along Highway 99, close to Highway 13 at about 11:00 p.m. An off-duty officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) arrived at the accident scene first and discovered the driver of the minivan had died.
YUBA CITY, CA
goldrushcam.com

After Brutal Beating of Vallejo Club Member, Solano County Hells Angels Member Pleads Guilty to Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

January 10, 2023 – SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dennis Killough Jr., 51, of Vacaville, pleaded guilty yesterday to unlawfully possessing two firearms after being convicted of a felony crime, U.S. Attorney. Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, on Dec. 8, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
gtgazette.com

‘Violent incident’ suspect found dead in river

The body of a man suspected of being involved in a Dec. 12 violent incidentin Pilot Hill was recovered from the South Fork of the American River Jan. 4, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office. The decedent has been identified as Bruce Oscar Gordon, 33, a man...
PILOT HILL, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

53K+
Followers
621
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy