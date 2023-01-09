Michael Strahan appears to call out Fox colleague Skip Bayless for 'inhumane' Damar Hamlin tweet during NFL pregame show

Read full article on original website
Related
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Sporting News
Why is Al Michaels calling NBC's Jaguars vs. Chargers wild-card playoff game with Tony Dungy?
As the NFL playoffs get underway this weekend, a legendary voice will make a return to his former network. Al Michaels will be back in the commentator's booth for NBC on Saturday night as he teams up with Tony Dungy to call Jaguars vs. Chargers in primetime. Michaels has been...
Sporting News
Al Michaels reflects on calling Amazon's awful 2022 Thursday night games: 'I can't sell a used car'
"Thursday Night Football" has never been known as the best primetime window. The slot requires all 32 NFL teams to appear at least once during a short window throughout the season, which leads to some less exciting games. In his first year with Amazon, Al Michaels, longtime voice of "Sunday...
Sporting News
Twitter drags Al Michaels for underwhelming call of Jaguars' walk-off field goal vs. Chargers
An interesting wrinkle to the Jaguars-Chargers wild card game Saturday night was the return of Al Michaels to NBC. The legendary broadcaster, who absconded to Amazon this year, was back on the network to call the game from Jacksonville. In the first half, it appeared that the ghost of "Thursday Night Football" had arrived, with all signs pointing to a Chargers blowout. But when the Jaguars came back to win 31-30 on a walk-off field goal, NFL viewers felt Michaels hadn't caught up to the gravity of the situation.
Sporting News
Last time Dolphins faced Bills in the playoffs: Revisiting the 1999 wild-card game that made NFL history
The Bills and Dolphins have become quite familiar with one another over the years. Meeting twice a year will do that. Still, for being two of football's longest-serving divisional rivals, Buffalo and Miami haven't met that often in the playoffs. Just four postseason meetings between the AFC East foes have taken place.
Sporting News
'Popeyes Kid' Dieunerst Collin embraces NIL deal he never saw coming, years after viral GIF
Popeyes' old slogan might be "Louisiana Fast," but things can still take time. Dieunerst Collin, an offensive lineman for Division II Lake Erie College, is in the process of modeling his game after some of the NFL's best, like Eagles center Jason Kelce and Cardinals lineman Rodney Hudson. While the Ohio school has produced just one NFL player — long snapper Anthony Kukwa — Collin may already be the most famous.
Comments / 0