Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO