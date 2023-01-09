Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar RapidsTed RiversCedar Rapids, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.
Police investigate reports of gunshots on Iowa City’s south side
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are looking into an incident on the south side of Iowa City on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., Iowa City Police were sent to a report of gunshots in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Officers did not locate any evidence that gunshots had been fired.
“I just caught it and threw it up there,” Sandfort breaks shooting slump and couldn’t miss
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case.
IC police respond to shots fired in Pedestrian Mall
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city's northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m.
Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing
A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
Cedar Rapids Police Chief predicts shoplifting calls will increase from 2022
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it responded to a 35% increase in shoplifting calls between 2021 and 2022. New data released Wednesday showed police received 1,053 shoplifting calls last year; in 2021, they responded to 777. CRPD Chief Wayne Jerman said he predicted the number would continue to climb.
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
One person dead after Cedar County Crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
Testimony underway in murder trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting.
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop
Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting.
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave. Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had...
Farmer sees 'right to repair' as a win
Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case
