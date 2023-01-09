ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

One person arrested after report of gunshots on Iowa City’s Pedestrian Mall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested in downtown Iowa City on Saturday after a report of gunshots, according to officials. At around 3:56 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department was sent to a report of a person with a gun near the corner of East College and South Clinton Streets, located on the west end of the downtown Pedestrian Mall. Police arrived and were able to take the alleged shooter into custody. Their name has not been released.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police investigate reports of gunshots on Iowa City’s south side

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Iowa City are looking into an incident on the south side of Iowa City on Saturday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., Iowa City Police were sent to a report of gunshots in the area of Cross Park Avenue and Keokuk Street. Officers did not locate any evidence that gunshots had been fired.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

IC police respond to shots fired in Pedestrian Mall

Iowa City police detained a person after multiple shots were fired in the Pedestrian Mall Saturday afternoon. According to a press release from Iowa City, police responded to a report of an armed subject located at the intersection of East College Street and South Clinton Street near the opening of the Pedestrian Mall at 3:56 p.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Suspect who led police on chase through Iowa City cornfield now at-large after skipping sentencing

A suspect who led police on a chase through an Iowa City cornfield that caused a lockdown at a nearby elementary school is now wanted after skipping his sentencing. 36-year-old Deonte House…who lists home addresses of both Cicero, Illinois and Des Moines…was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Johnson County court. But court records show he failed to appear, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sentences handed out in northeast Iowa livestock fraud case

A group fighting against human trafficking is looking at ways to reduce the number of people being trafficked in Dubuque County.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

One person dead after Cedar County Crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One person died following a Cedar County crash just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, troopers believe a car was heading east in the westbound lanes on Interstate 80 close to mile marker 277. A semi-truck traveling the correct direction in the westbound lanes collided head-on with the car. Both vehicles came to rest in the median.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
KCJJ

2 men arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during traffic stop

Two men have been arrested after allegedly scuffling with Iowa City Police during an early Saturday morning traffic stop. Arrest records indicate 32-year-old Luis Ramirez Ramos of Marion was pulled over just after 1:45am after making an improper right turn at Burlington and Madison Streets. Police say Ramos Ramirez refused to roll down the window of his 2018 Toyota Tundra, refused to exit the car, and refused to identify himself. He then reportedly resisted arrest, assaulted police, and had to be dragged out of the vehicle.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Farmer sees 'right to repair' as a win

A worker at a Waucoma-based livestock dealer has been sentenced to 6 months behind bars.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

