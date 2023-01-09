ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car overturns and ends up in Little River in Montgomery Co.

By Kylie Kidd
WATE
 3 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — One man passed away after a car overturned and ended up in the Little River in Montgomery County.

Deputies say a 911 call was received at approximately 7:40 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8 about a crash in the 3100 block of Little River Road. When deputies and fire rescue crews arrived at the scene they found a vehicle that was overturned in the Little River with one person inside.

Knoxville player wins $150K from Powerball feature

The man in the vehicle was rescued by divers and was unresponsive, according to deputies. He was transported to the New River Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at noon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 19-year-old Andrew Bryson of Pulaski County.

The crash is being investigated by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Crash Team.

WATE

WATE

