vucommodores.com
Vandy Picked Third in Preseason SEC Poll
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC women’s tennis preseason women’s tennis coaches’ preseason poll was released by the league office on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt ranked third among the 14 teams in the conference. The Commodores—who received 165 points in the voting—are tied for 20th in first rankings...
vucommodores.com
Dores Battle No. 5 Tennessee to the End
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team battled No. 5 Tennessee, falling on the road by a 77-68 final score at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
vucommodores.com
Undefeated on Day 2
LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
vucommodores.com
Gator Todd Promoted to Associate Head Coach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that assistant coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach. “We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his...
vucommodores.com
Headed to Knoxville
VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
vucommodores.com
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
MaxPreps
Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year
Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
vucommodores.com
Cummins Strikes Balance as Team Captain, Undergraduate Honor Council President
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between academics, training and competition, collegiate student-athletes must juggle a lot. Mabel Cummins, captain of the Vanderbilt bowling team, added to her multitasking over the past year by also serving as president of the university’s Undergraduate Honor Council. Cummins said filling both leadership roles required...
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
Lombardo names Las Vegas attorney to chair Gaming Control Board
Kirk Hendrick, a Las Vegas attorney who served as chief operating officer of the UFC, will be the next chair of the state Gaming Control Board.
Salad and Go Hits the Jackpot with First Location in Las Vegas
The new store will mark the start of rapid brand expansion across the state of Nevada
Local Brunch Spot Opens New Location
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Broken Yolk Cafe is launching its second location next Monday in Henderson. Kendall Tenney is joined by Senior Marketing Manager Nikki Sachman to give us a taste of their menu.
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Set To Open a Second Location In Las Vegas
The fast-growing brand fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors. Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal.
vegas24seven.com
Stoney’s Rockin’ Country kicks off 2023 with live music in January
STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY KICKS OFF 2023 WITH LIVE MUSIC THIS JANUARY. WHAT: Enjoy live music from some of country’s hottest rising stars at Stoney’s Rockin’ Country in January. Take a chance on the mechanical bull or take a spin line dancing! Stoney’s has you covered...
gotodestinations.com
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023
Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
‘It’s a one in a billion chance of winning,’ Mega Millions lottery customers dream big as jackpot grows
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When it comes to winning the lottery, people gamble on their luck in hopes of winning big, but some have said they won’t be gambling when it comes to their financial decisions. Mushion Hughes drove to Primm with her husband and friend from Las Vegas. “I’m a saver so I’m going […]
Fox5 KVVU
Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Universal Studios Announces Massive Expansion Coming To Las Vegas, Texas With Two Very Different Concepts
Universal Parks and Resorts are expanding and building two brand new locations.
Fox5 KVVU
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
