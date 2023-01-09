ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vandy Picked Third in Preseason SEC Poll

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The SEC women’s tennis preseason women’s tennis coaches’ preseason poll was released by the league office on Wednesday, with Vanderbilt ranked third among the 14 teams in the conference. The Commodores—who received 165 points in the voting—are tied for 20th in first rankings...
Dores Battle No. 5 Tennessee to the End

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s basketball team battled No. 5 Tennessee, falling on the road by a 77-68 final score at Thompson-Boling Arena on Tuesday. Julian Phillips and Santiago Vescovi paced the Volunteers (14-2, 4-0 SEC) with 15 points apiece, and Uros Plavsic recorded 11 as Tennessee shot 48 percent from the field and was credited with 20 assists on 28 field goals.
Undefeated on Day 2

LAS VEGAS — Vanderbilt’s undefeated day was good enough to hold down second place and propel it into Tuesday’s opening round best-of-seven Baker match with top-seeded McKendree at the Stormin’ Blue and White Vegas Classic. The winner of Tuesday’s opener advances to the title match at...
Gator Todd Promoted to Associate Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program and head coach Scott Limbaugh announced Tuesday that assistant coach Gator Todd has been promoted to associate head coach. “We are excited to announce Gator’s promotion to associate head coach,” Limbaugh said. “He has done an outstanding job during his...
Headed to Knoxville

VANDERBILT COMMODORES (8-7, 1-1 SEC) VS. NO. 5/5 TENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS (13-2, 3-1 SEC) Vanderbilt plays its second-consecutive ranked opponent on the road. Vandy is 1-1 in the SEC with a win over South Carolina and a loss at No. 20 Missouri. The Commodores’ last win over a top 10 opponent...
Bradfield, Holton Named Preseason All-America

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A pair of Commodores earned preseason All-America recognition from Perfect Game ahead of the 2023 season. Outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr. was named to the second team and pitcher Carter Holton was named to the third team. Bradfield was a consensus All-American in his sophomore campaign in...
Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman named 2022 MaxPreps National Junior of the Year

Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, Nev.) joins Deshaun Watson (2012), Trevor Lawrence (2016), Bryce Young (2018), Emeka Egbuka (2019) and Travis Hunter (2020) as players to earn MaxPreps National Junior Player of the Year honors. Alejado led the Vegas power to a 14-1 record, Class 5A state championship and spot at No. 4 in the final MaxPreps Top 25.
Cummins Strikes Balance as Team Captain, Undergraduate Honor Council President

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Between academics, training and competition, collegiate student-athletes must juggle a lot. Mabel Cummins, captain of the Vanderbilt bowling team, added to her multitasking over the past year by also serving as president of the university’s Undergraduate Honor Council. Cummins said filling both leadership roles required...
The MUST-TRY Breakfast Spots in Henderson, Nevada – 2023

Wake up and smell the coffee! Henderson, Nevada is home to some of the best breakfast spots in the state. From cozy cafés serving up fluffy pancakes to trendy brunch spots offering Instagram-worthy avocado toast, there’s something for everyone in this city. So grab your coffee mug and let’s dig in to the top breakfast spots in Henderson.
Brian McKnight announces show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Award-winning singer-songwriter and producer, Brian McKnight, has announced a one-night-only performance on the Las Vegas Strip. According to a news release, McKnight will return to the stage at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, June 17. “McKnight will bring his previously sold-out...
Seattle eatery Piroshky Piroshky hosting pop-up in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents will once again be able to satisfy their Piroshky Piroshky cravings a little closer to home when the Seattle eatery holds a pop-up later this month. According to a news release, diners can place an order for pick up through Jan. 22...
