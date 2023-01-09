Cat attempts to run for Attleboro mayor

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — An Attleboro cat tried — and failed — to run for mayor Friday.

Mr. Spooky, whose owner runs Spooky Games, stopped by Attleboro City Hall to pull papers for the upcoming special election.

The attempt was unsuccessful, however, since Mr. Spooky isn’t 18 years old nor a registered voter.

But it wasn’t a complete cat-astrophe, since Mr. Spooky was given some scratches by city staff on his way out.

Despite the setback, Mr. Spooky reassured his supporters in a social media post that he would “continue to fight for control of the town’s rat problem, funds for a cat park and lower tuna prices for all.”

There are currently four candidates running to succeed former Mayor Paul Heroux, who was sworn in as Bristol County sheriff earlier this week.

Anyone interested in running for mayor has until Jan. 10 to submit their papers to the Election Office — as long as they meet the requirements to do so.

The special election is slated for Feb. 28. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.





