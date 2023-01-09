Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best places for fried chicken in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
Related
Porterville Recorder
Morant scores 38 in return as streaking Grizzlies top Spurs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 38 points, Jaren Jackson added 21 points and 12 rebounds, and the Memphis Grizzlies hung on to beat the San Antonio Spurs 135-129 Wednesday night for their season-high eighth straight victory. Morant, who missed the previous two games with right thigh soreness,...
Porterville Recorder
Bucks rally from 17 points down, beat Knicks 111-107
NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks used 3-point shooting to wipe out a 17-point deficit in the second half and beat the New York Knicks 111-107 on Monday night. Joe Ingles added a season-high 17 points and Brook Lopez...
Memphis to retire Lorenzen Wright's No. 55 next month
Memphis plans to retire the jersey of former basketball player Lorenzen Wright during a game next month, more than 12 years after he was fatally shot.
Porterville Recorder
Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win
Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami
Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana plays Atlanta, looks for 7th straight home win
Atlanta Hawks (19-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (23-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Atlanta looking to extend its six-game home winning streak. The Pacers are 16-10 in conference games. Indiana has a 12-14 record against teams over .500. The Hawks have gone...
Porterville Recorder
Jazz take on the Magic in non-conference action
Orlando Magic (16-26, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-23, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in non-conference action. The Jazz have gone 13-7 in home games. Utah ranks sixth in the Western Conference...
Porterville Recorder
Detroit takes on New Orleans in non-conference matchup
New Orleans Pelicans (25-17, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-33, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Bojan Bogdanovic and the Detroit Pistons in cross-conference action. The Pistons are 6-14 on their home court. Detroit ranks ninth in the...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Percentages: FG .458, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 16-41, .390 (Mathews 4-6, Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 3-7, Green 3-12, Nix 1-1, Eason 1-2, Porter Jr. 1-2, Garuba 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-3). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Fernando 2, Mathews). Turnovers: 13 (Green 4, Eason 2, Martin Jr....
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The “Prayers for Damar 3” have been answered. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is finally home. Nine days after he stunned and saddened his teammates by going into cardiac arrest and being resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati, and placed the NFL on hold, Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, the Bills announced.
Porterville Recorder
Toronto brings 3-game win streak into matchup against Detroit
Toronto Maple Leafs (25-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (17-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -149, Red Wings +126; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs will try to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 71, CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 67
Percentages: FG .456, FT .867. 3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Darthard 2-4, Woodbury 2-5, Ceaser 1-2, Harmon 1-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Ceaser 2, Bandaogo, Fuller, Harmon). Turnovers: 11 (Harmon 4, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo, Darthard, Fuller). Steals: 3 (Harmon 2, Darthard). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 84, UNLV 66
Percentages: FG .564, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 14-26, .538 (Agbo 4-6, M.Rice 4-6, Shaver 2-4, Whiting 2-4, Degenhart 1-2, Kuzmanovic 1-2, Young 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (N.Smith 6). Turnovers: 14 (N.Smith 4, Shaver 4, Kuzmanovic 2, Whiting 2, M.Rice, Milner). Steals: 5 (M.Rice 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 10 TEXAS 79, NO. 17 TCU 75
Percentages: FG .492, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (O'Bannon 2-4, Coles 1-3, Miller 1-3, Walker 0-1, Baugh 0-2, Miles 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Turnovers: 14 (Miles 5, Baugh 3, O'Bannon 2, Coles, Lampkin, Miller, Walker). Steals: 10...
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 69, UTSA 57
UTSA (7-10) Diouf 0-0 0-0 0, Germany 2-8 3-3 7, Buggs 9-12 1-1 23, Medor 2-7 0-0 4, Richards 4-10 1-1 10, Czumbel 1-3 0-1 3, Bofinger 2-4 2-2 6, Farmer 1-2 0-0 2, Aleu 1-1 0-0 2, Tucker 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 22-47 7-9 57. UTEP (9-7) Frazier 3-7...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51
Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
Comments / 0