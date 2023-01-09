ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With

Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Suffers Broken Back

The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams

Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas

Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
AUSTIN, TX
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut

A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks.  Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract.  The Raiders will have ...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Player Injured At Practice On Thursday

In just a few days the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Before Dak Prescott and Tom Brady take the field for their duel, both teams will be getting vital practice reps in the days leading up to the game. Unfortunately, that means ...
ARLINGTON, TX
