Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Crews sweep encampment at Denny's, resident praises cityDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Alternatives to arrest, jail change lives for homeless, mentally illDavid HeitzPueblo, CO
Major retail chain expected to close multiple stores in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Complete List of Multiple Big Lots! Permanent Closings For JanuaryJoel EisenbergDenver, CO
Denver snow is almost a record. Will it hit 21 days?Kelly E.Denver, CO
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Which Quarterback He Wants To Play With
Rob Gronkowski is retired from professional football. However, he has oftentimes teased a potential return. His cryptic tweets and constant comments on the game have fans intrigued. However, Gronk has noted that if he does come back, he will need a record-breaking salary. At this age, it’s safe to assume that won’t happen.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
Sean Payton has already turned down two different teams
Former New Orlean Saints head coach Sean Payton has seemingly turned down two teams that are in need of a new sideline boss. This year’s NFL coaching carousel will have some high-profile names available, one of them being former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Last year, Payton stepped away from the NFL, but is now looking to make a return on a new team. At the end of the regular season, there are five teams that have head coach openings — Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals. So, which teams have the edge?
Arch Manning is already fumbling while he is at Texas
Arch Manning lost his student ID one week into his first semester on campus at Texas. It’s been one week since Arch Manning has been on campus in Austin and the new face of the Texas football program is already fumbling…. While it remains to be seen if this...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Sean Payton 'Appears To Be The Front-Runner' For 1 Head Coaching Job
Thus far, three teams have scheduled interviews with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancies. One of them is the Denver Broncos, who will reportedly interview Payton on Tuesday. NFL writer Mark Maske of the Washington Post thinks the one-time Super ...
Eric Bieniemy Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job Tonight
The Indianapolis Colts conducted a big head-coaching interview on Thursday night. Colts owner Jim Irsay took to Twitter to announce that they interviewed Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. This isn't the first rodeo for Bieniemy. He's had numerous interviews for ...
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Dan Snyder: 'If he decided to move on, who could possibly blame him?'
While Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says he's still an ally of Commanders owner Dan Snyder, he acknowledges things aren't the same as they once were.
3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Cut
A Pro Bowl quarterback could hit the open market in the coming weeks. Earlier this Thursday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said the Raiders have started evaluating Derek Carr's trade market. The veteran quarterback has a no-trade clause in his current contract. The Raiders will have ...
Look: Cowboys Player Injured At Practice On Thursday
In just a few days the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Before Dak Prescott and Tom Brady take the field for their duel, both teams will be getting vital practice reps in the days leading up to the game. Unfortunately, that means ...
Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons not happy about All-Pro snub, turns page to ‘playoff mode’
Micah Parsons might be the most dynamic defensive player in football. He was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year a season ago, and has been in the discussion as a guy who should be considered for the league’s Defensive Player of the Year honor this year. What...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0