El Paso, TX

Biden sees 'sanitized' border crisis as migrant encounters plummet at El Paso and encampments cleared: sources

By Bill Melugin, Greg Wehner, Jessica Chasmar
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Comments / 4

Do_Not_Amplify
3d ago

he could have just stayed in his Delaware White House and watched from our satellites...I imagine the removal of trash and people is a secret service call...remove any threats to the president...idk

Reply
4
Cher
3d ago

What good is that visit going to even do? he didn't see the day to day so it was a waste of taxpayer money...... AGAIN!

Reply
5
Nope!
3d ago

Biden is not doing anything but wondering aimlessly on the haunted house of a planet! If you seriously keep playing along with this charade i question your mental health!

Reply
3
 

