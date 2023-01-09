Fundraiser established for Bridgeport mother of 8 following husband's death

A fundraiser was set up in Bridgeport for a mother with eight kids whose husband died on Tuesday.

Friends say the sudden passing of 50-year-old Marco Giacobbe left his wife, Laura, and their children "devastated".

They say the family was struggling before the death of Giacobbe and now they are in serious need of help.

"Laura's going through such an incredibly difficult moment at this hour. She's been through so much tragedy already and now with the loss of her husband, being a single mother, a widow with eight children, I ask the community to please pour out their love towards this family. It was just the holiday season and they went through a really difficult time," says Dennis Bradley, of Bridgeport.

Giacobbe is being remembered as a hard-working father who was devoted to his family.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here .