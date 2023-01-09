ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

kaynewscow.com

Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
KAY COUNTY, OK
1600kush.com

Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police

(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
CUSHING, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued for Blackwell man accused of porch piracy

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Dustin Dewayne Toney, 22, Blackwell, who is facing a charge of of porch piracy. Blackwell police report that on Sept. 21, an officer responded to a report of mail theft in the 100 block of S. Main. Upon arrival a resident reported...
BLACKWELL, OK
kaynewscow.com

Voters pass Ponca City sales tax extension

NEWKIRK — Less than 1,000 of Ponca City’s 13,719 registered voters went to the polls today to vote on whether or not to extend the Ponca City Economical Development sales tax. The Kay County Election Board reports that the proposition passed by a count of 484 to 287.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility

NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
PAWHUSKA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation

We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer

The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
STILLWATER, OK
Ponca City News

Cookshack Expansion Project completed

Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
PONCA CITY, OK
pdjnews.com

25 Years Ago

Businesses in Perry began using a new city sales tax rate Jan. 1, 1998. The city tax was raised by one percent on Jan. 1. Benefiting from the tax increase are Perry Memorial Hospital and the City of Perry. The portion of city sales tax for Perry Memorial Hospital will go toward a renovation project that is expected to begin soon at the facility. Sales tax funds that will go to the City Of Perry are earmarked for street improvements. Each entity now receives a 1/2 cent in taxes from each dollar spent in the City of Perry.
PERRY, OK
kaynewscow.com

PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter

PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
PONCA CITY, OK

