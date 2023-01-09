Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Jan. 9-10
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 a.m. the sheriff’s department received a report of a domestic in progress in the 7500 block of south 44th Street. Deputies responded an arrested Joel Hembree. At 8:20 a.m. the Department of Corrections Probation and...
1600kush.com
Teen driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing police
(Cushing, Okla.) — An arrest warrant has been issued in Payne County for a Carney teenaged truck driver accused of attempting to elude Cushing Police Officer Heather Snow from Main Street and Howerton into Lincoln County while speeding and narrowly missing hitting 19 other vehicles shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day.
bartlesvilleradio.com
OCSO Searching for Convenience Store Burglary Suspect Near Sand Springs
The Osage County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at the Shop and Save Convenience Store at State Highway 97 and Shell Creek Road near Sand Springs on Saturday at about 2:40am. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office, It appears that a male with most of his...
kaynewscow.com
Warrant issued for Blackwell man accused of porch piracy
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Dustin Dewayne Toney, 22, Blackwell, who is facing a charge of of porch piracy. Blackwell police report that on Sept. 21, an officer responded to a report of mail theft in the 100 block of S. Main. Upon arrival a resident reported...
kaynewscow.com
Voters pass Ponca City sales tax extension
NEWKIRK — Less than 1,000 of Ponca City’s 13,719 registered voters went to the polls today to vote on whether or not to extend the Ponca City Economical Development sales tax. The Kay County Election Board reports that the proposition passed by a count of 484 to 287.
kaynewscow.com
Four face drug trafficking charges in connection to Braman marijuana facility
NEWKIRK — Four people are facing drug trafficking charges in connection with search warrants that were conducted at the medical marijuana facility in Braman last year. Wei Ming Jiang, 63, Marianne QI Jiang, 56, May Lam, 52, all of Ponca City, and Hongrui Qian, 32, Liverpool, Cailf., are all facing charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, cultivation of controlled substance, conspiracy to traffic and cultivate marijuana and procuring or offering false instruments to be filed.
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City voting polls open for PCDA sales tax extension vote
NEWKIRK — Voting locations across Ponca City are open for the Ponca City Economical Development sales tax extension vote. For questions about voting locations call the Kay County Election Board at 580-362-2130.
KOKI FOX 23
Pawhuska’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile undergoing complete remodel
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Pioneer Woman Mercantile started a large remodeling project on Monday that will feature a brand new layout, once finished. The business, now open for six years in Pawhuska, said on social media that the The Mercantile restaurant and bakery has temporarily moved down the block to The Mercantile event space for the next several weeks while the restaurant and bakery undergo a complete remodel.
bartlesvilleradio.com
New Details in Osage Co. Murder Investigation
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars for killing Corey Sequichie, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Dacia Dorris, Justin Jordan, Robert McCully, Randy McDonald, Nolan Osten and...
ONEOK reaches agreement on Medford NGL insurance claim after gas explosion
ONEOK has reached an agreement to settle all claims for physical damage and business interruption due to the explosion in Medford on July 9, 2022.
kaynewscow.com
Prosecutors plan to appeal court’s ruling in former Peckham School Superintendent case
PERRY — The case against former Peckham Superintendent Gary Young is now pending. Young was charged on Dec. 18, 2019 with five charges of lewd or indecent acts to children under 16. A hearing in the matter was held last week in Perry. As a result, one charge was...
More Arrests Expected In Connection To Murder Of Man Found In Field, Sheriff Says
We are learning new details about an Osage County Murder investigation after a man was found dead in a pasture. Six people are already behind bars in this case, but Sheriff Eddie Virden said more arrests are coming. Sheriff Virden said this is the most complex investigation he’s worked in...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Announces Oklahoma State Offer
The Cowboys are still making moves in the 2023 recruiting cycle, and one of those moves could be done in state. Tykie Andrews, a 6-foot-1 receiver from Enid, announced an Oklahoma State offer Sunday. Andrews plays for the Plainsmen under former Oklahoma State All-American Rashaun Woods. An under-the-radar prospect, Andrews...
Ponca City News
Cookshack Expansion Project completed
Body Ponca City, OK - In 2017, Cookshack relocated from an older building on Ash Street to the second Ponca City Development Authority (PCDA) built spec building at 2405 Sykes Blvd. This move allowed for additional manufacturing space and a newer building. As manufacturing and industry accelerated after the pandemic in late 2021, this forwardthinking company saw the need for expanded facilities at their Sykes location. PCDA Trustees agreed and the expansion process began in mid 2022.
pdjnews.com
25 Years Ago
Businesses in Perry began using a new city sales tax rate Jan. 1, 1998. The city tax was raised by one percent on Jan. 1. Benefiting from the tax increase are Perry Memorial Hospital and the City of Perry. The portion of city sales tax for Perry Memorial Hospital will go toward a renovation project that is expected to begin soon at the facility. Sales tax funds that will go to the City Of Perry are earmarked for street improvements. Each entity now receives a 1/2 cent in taxes from each dollar spent in the City of Perry.
kaynewscow.com
PCPD seeking identity of Dollar General shoplifter
PONCA CITY — Ponca City police are seeking the identity of a female who reportedly took a phone charger from the Dollar General located at 211 west Hartford on Dec. 29. PCPD reports the woman entered in the store at 9:30 a.m. wearing blue pants, a grey tank top, and a white jacket.
Journal Tribune
Hollywood's best poster designer is here in Blackwell: they just don't know it.
There are many stories to be told in The Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, and guest Robert W. Rutherford tells his through film. More specifically, the “art” of film. 400 and counting. Frankenstein’s Monster, Count Dracula, The Bride of Frankenstein, The Invisible Man...the pantheon of Universal Pictures’ monsters are...
