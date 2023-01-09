Businesses in Perry began using a new city sales tax rate Jan. 1, 1998. The city tax was raised by one percent on Jan. 1. Benefiting from the tax increase are Perry Memorial Hospital and the City of Perry. The portion of city sales tax for Perry Memorial Hospital will go toward a renovation project that is expected to begin soon at the facility. Sales tax funds that will go to the City Of Perry are earmarked for street improvements. Each entity now receives a 1/2 cent in taxes from each dollar spent in the City of Perry.

