South grabs 100th career win as CAM wrestlers place 6th in Coon Rapids

(Anita) The Crusader Invitational at Coon Rapid-Bayard on Saturday was won by West Central Valley with 335 points. South Central Calhoun was runner-up with 288.

CAM placed 6th in the 8-team field. Brian South and Owen Hoover won individual championships for the Cougars. South posted four pins along with a 12-10 SV-1 over West Central Valley’s Braiden Beane. The senior picked up with his 100th win of his career. He is 19-4 this season. Hoover went to 21-6 on the year with three pins, one tech fall, and a decision win.

Tristan Becker placed 3rd for CAM. Kegan Croghan, Brayden Chester, and Gunner Namanny all came in 4th.