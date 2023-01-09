ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

‘Can’t play this game forever’: McCourty, Slater discuss future after Patriots’ loss in Buffalo

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
The Patriots season is over and the career of two of the franchise’s stalwarts may be over as well.

As the Bills rejoiced after their 32-23 win over New England, Patriot captains Devin McCourty and Mathew Slater held back tears. The pair, who have played a combined 28 seasons in New England, had already reckoned with their Foxboro farewell. As the Patriots filed off the field, playoff hopes dashed, they seemed to realize Sunday might have been their goodbyes to the lives they’ve lived for the past decade and a half.

Although neither player explicitly stated they were hanging up the cleats, the Patriots’ post-game press conference sounded more like a eulogy than a game recap at points.

When asked about his fellow captains, Patriots center David Andrews broke down in tears and forced a simple response.

“They mean a lot,” said a red-faced Andrews, before quickly ducking out of the room.

Mathew Slater, the son of Hall of Famer Jackie Slater, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round of the 2008 NFL draft. Listed as a wide receiver but with only one career reception to speak of, the Patriots’ vocal locker room leader has carved out a Hall of Fame caliber career as a special teams gunner. Slater has been the AFC’s special teams Pro Bowl selection 10 times, the most ever for a special teams player.

“I’ve given it everything I’ve had,” said Slater, dabbing his face with a towel. “My dad told me that If I was going to play the game, there’s a certain way to play it. I love everything about it. The competition. The brotherhood. The struggle. The ups and downs. I’m just a kid following in his dad’s footsteps.”

Despite appearing in the Pro Bowl as a rookie corner, McCourty found his ultimate home in New England as a safety. If Sunday was a capstone on McCourty’s career, the DB left it all out on the field. McCourty tallied a crucial pass breakup in the endzone, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Slater also displayed some veteran savvy, manufacturing a Patriots’ possession out of thin air when he forced a Bills player into a punt New England recovered.

McCourty, who is a free agent, said he would consider all options and decide what’s best for him, his wife and kids. Just in case, he was also willing to state the obvious.

“Can’t play this game forever.”

