AZFamily
Phoenix man arrested after stolen Make-A-Wish statue found destroyed
Phoenix area nonprofit in need of "big brother" mentors for kids. Jessica Whitney, with BBBSCA, said there are 160 boys ranging from ages six to 18 years-old waiting to be matched in Maricopa and Pinal counties.
KTAR.com
Glendale driver wounded in possible road rage shooting
PHOENIX — A man was wounded in a possible road rage shooting in Glendale on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The victim was driving south on 51st Avenue near Camelback Road around noon when an unknown suspect fired at his vehicle multiple times, the Glendale Police Department said in a press release. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the shooting.
AZFamily
Police seek help identifying man found burned to death in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released a sketch of an unidentified man whose burned body was found last month in downtown Phoenix. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, officers saw smoke and found a small fire in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street. They extinguished the fire and found a severely burned body of an adult man. While investigators were unable to identify him, his death has been ruled a homicide.
AZFamily
Man accused of killing man during fight outside a home in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A fight outside of a west Phoenix house led to the murder of a man, and it took police more than a week to find a suspect. Cary Clifford Smith was taken into custody on Tuesday. Court documents say he was involved in a shooting on Dec. 31, just after midnight, in the neighborhood of 101st Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. According to investigators, 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez, Jr. was getting out of a Nissan Armada with family members when he got into an argument with them. That’s when Smith and two women came out of the house and went up to the group. According to one witness, Hernandez approached Smith with one hand in his pocket, court documents said. Smith told him to stop, but Hernandez continued to advance. He then took out a gun and shot Hernandez once in the stomach. Police said the witness told them the victim was unarmed and didn’t say anything to Smith.
AZFamily
Phoenix police confirm human remains found at Shadow Mountain over the weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have confirmed to Arizona’s Family that a hiker found human remains at Shadow Mountain, just east of Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue, Saturday afternoon. According to Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded just after 12:30 p.m. after the hiker told officers that they...
Endangered 12-year-old Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX — An endangered Phoenix girl was safely located in Tucson after being reported missing Tuesday, Phoenix police said. Officers from the Phoenix and Tucson police departments were searching for a missing, endangered 12-year-old Jane Darrenkamp. According to police, she might have been in the company of Joseph Henderson,...
fox10phoenix.com
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
AZFamily
Maricopa County jail security beefed up after detention officer arrested
Maricopa County jail security beefed up after detention officer arrested
ABC 15 News
Human remains found near Shadow Mountain hiking trail, Phoenix police say
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a hiker found decomposed human remains on Shadow Mountain last weekend. The body was found in a desert area near Cave Creek Road and Sweetwater Avenue early Saturday afternoon. A woman who reported the remains told ABC15 the scene was just off...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities find missing 12-year-old girl in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities say a missing 12-year-old girl was located safe in the Tucson area. Phoenix police say the girl may have been with a 45-year-old man, but they did not say if she was found with him. She will be reunited with her family soon,...
Driver shot in West Valley, suspect at large
PHOENIX — A man sustained serious injuries Tuesday after he was shot in his stomach by an unknown person in the West Valley, police said. The victim was driving near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road before his vehicle was shot multiple times by the suspect, according to the Glendale Police Department.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman robbed, shot by suspects in Phoenix: police
PHOENIX - Police are investigating after a woman was shot after being robbed on Jan. 9 in Phoenix. Phoenix Police say officers responded to 16th Street and Jefferson for reports of an injured woman. Once at the scene, officers learned the woman had been shot after being robbed by a...
ABC 15 News
$8M settlement after deadly Mesa police shooting of Daniel Shaver now funded, attorney says
MESA, AZ — An $8 million settlement between the City of Mesa and Laney Sweet, the widow of Daniel Shaver, has been reached and funded. Attorney Karen Moskowitz with Richards & Moskowitz made the announcement of the settlement funding Monday. The settlement was reached in November 2022, years after...
AZFamily
Lori Vallow claims she and her husband have an alibi for her kids' deaths
Lori Vallow claims she and her husband have an alibi for her kids' deaths
AZFamily
Man dead after crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a crash that happened Sunday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police responded to a report of a crash near 46th Avenue and Thomas Road around 7:20 p.m. Officers found 49-year-old Sendegeya Kabundi lying on the road with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
AZFamily
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
Phoenix mobile home park residents forced to relocate
AZFamily
Police investigating after woman robbed, shot near downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is hospitalized after police say she was shot during a robbery at a park near downtown Phoenix. Shortly before 9 a.m. Monday, officers were called to check a person’s welfare near Eastlake Park, located at 16th Street and Jefferson, and arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say she had been robbed at gunpoint by a man and woman who were in a car. After taking the woman’s property, one of the suspects reportedly shot her before driving away. She was taken to an area hospital with what police called non-life-threatening injuries.
fox10phoenix.com
Man found dead inside Phoenix apartment, criminal activity suspected
PHOENIX - A man was found dead inside his Phoenix apartment near I-17 and police believe a criminal act caused his death. Phoenix Police officers responded to an apartment complex near the highway and Camelback Road for reports of an injured person around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. Justin Finch was found with a gunshot wound and died at the scene.
AZFamily
3 people, including child, hospitalized after head-on crash in Tolleson
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people, including a child, are in the hospital after a serious head-on crash in Tolleson on Tuesday evening. Maricopa County deputies say the collision happened just after 4 p.m. near 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Investigators say a woman and three kids were in...
AZFamily
Child hospitalized after accidental shooting at Phoenix apartment complex
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say a child is in the hospital after an accidental shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Saturday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers responded to an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road and found a young child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital by the Phoenix fire department in critical condition. On Sunday morning, Phoenix police said the child is now recovering in the hospital in stable condition.
