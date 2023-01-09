Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WLBT
Missing Jackson woman identified as victim of December house fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating the death of a missing Jackson woman. JPD says a body was found during a house fire on Thomas Catching Drive in December of 2022. According to JPD, the body was later identified as 23-year-old Kiajuana Keunya Nakedra Levy. A...
Two injured in shooting at I-55 gas station in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot inside a vehicle. The incident happened on Wednesday, January 11 at a gas station in the 4600 block of Interstate 55 North. Officer Sam Brown said two people were sitting inside a white pickup truck when multiple gunmen began shooting at them. […]
WAPT
Jackson police investigating after woman's body found during house fire
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead during a house fire. Sam Brown, the public information officer for JPD, said in a Wednesday release that the body was found during the fire on Thomas Catchings Drive in late December 2022. Brown...
WLBT
Retired JPD officer escapes fire but loses everything
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A retired Jackson Police officer, who served the city for nearly two decades, is now homeless after fire destroyed his residence. During his struggle to recover, he warns others about their use of extension cords and the importance of having insurance. “I heard some popping sounds,...
WAPT
Funeral arrangements set for former JPD officer
JACKSON, Miss. — The visitation and funeral for murdered former JPD Officer James Thomas have been set. Visitation is this Friday at New Horizon Church on Ellis Avenue. The funeral is also Friday, immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. The Jackson native was killed in Atlanta two weeks ago...
Mississippi officer narrowly escapes injury in hit and run on interstate
A Mississippi police officer narrowly escaped serious injury Monday night in a hit-and-run wreck. The police department assisted Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers on Interstate 55 northbound between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. As the Brookhaven Police officer stepped out of his vehicle, a truck sideswiped the parked cruiser, Chief Kenneth Collins said.
Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station. Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson. Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting […]
WDAM-TV
Taylorsville man charged in drive-by shooting in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A 25-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection to a drive-by shooting in Laurel. According to LPD, Matthew Alridge Jr. is charged with one count of drive-by shooting and shooting into an occupied dwelling. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police received reports of shots fired between...
Mississippi police: Man fires off AR-style rifle in effort to frighten girlfriend, prevent her from leaving
Police say a man fired several rounds from an AR rifle Wednesday morning at his home, in an apparent effort to frighten his girlfriend and prevent her from leaving. Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins said officers were near Fannie Mullins School when they heard gunshots. They responded to a home on South Washington Street, where they encountered the suspect and he surrendered his weapon.
WAPT
Toddler left paralyzed, on life-support after shooting
JACKSON, Miss. — A toddler is fighting for his life after he and a 15-year-old relative were shot Sunday night. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain is clinging to prayers and hope. The toddler is on life-support and his family said he has a long, hard road ahead. "Being...
darkhorsepressnow.com
GRAPHIC: Capitol Police Find Dog Tied To Stair Rail With Shoe String While Searching For Wanted Suspect
WARNING: The photos in this story are extremely graphic. Officers with the Capitol Police Department found a dog in horrific condition in Jackson, tied to a stair rail outside with a shoestring while looking for a wanted suspect. Local rescuer Chrissy Cheshire with Cheshire Abbey rushed to help the dog....
Teen shot at Mississippi apartment complex
A 17-year-old was shot in Vicksburg Tuesday night and was transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for treatment. Shortly before 7 p.m. officers of the Vicksburg Police Department were dispatched to a reported shooting that took place at the Carr Central Apartments, 1805 Cherry St. Police say the...
WAPT
Tires, mattresses, garbage has been piling up in one area of Jackson for more than a year
JACKSON, Miss. — A Jackson City Council member said something needs to be done to crack down on illegal dump sites filled with tires popping up across the city. There are hundreds of tires piled up near the Jackson Precinct 1 police station. City officials said somebody has been dumping tires, mattresses and garbage at the site on Lynch Street near Metrocenter mall for more than a year.
Man shot during armed carjacking on University Boulevard
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is in critical condition after being shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Saturday, January 7. Jackson Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the carjacking happened Saturday night at University Boulevard and Winter Street. He said the victim was approached by two men with guns. A fight broke […]
WLBT
Jackson judge to owner: Demolish Briarwood building or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - All around the Briarwood One building, signs of life can be found, from wood assembled for a makeshift campfire to shopping carts with stripped wires and clothing littering the nearby sidewalk. Those signs of life aren’t what Jackson’s code enforcers nor elected officials want to see...
Mississippi teen reportedly wearing ankle monitor found dead of multiple gunshot wounds
Police are investigating after a Jackson teen was found dead after being shot multiple times early Sunday morning. The teen victim, identified as Marquarius Carpenter, 17, was found dead in the 3000 block of Wabash Street before 4 a.m. Sunday. Carpenter was found dead a few blocks from the residence...
WLBT
‘It hurt me to my soul’: 2-year-old left paralyzed after being shot on University Blvd. in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of the 15-year-old and 2-year-old, who were shot on University Boulevard Sunday night, are heartbroken as the 2-year-old remains in critical condition at UMMC. The family of 2-year-old Kingston McClain said he will be paralyzed for the rest of his life after being shot...
WLBT
Things To Know Tuesday, January 10
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. On Monday evening, a Pearl Police special operations unit arrested a...
Escaped Hinds County inmate captured in Texas
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the Hinds County detainees who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center was captured in Dallas County, Texas. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 31-year-old Tyler C. Payne was captured on Monday, January 9. According to Jones, Payne was captured by deputies following a string of violent crimes and […]
WLBT
Illegal dump site growing near home of the disabled and elderly
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A disabled west Jackson man wants to clean up a dumping ground near his home but is physically unable. He and others are frustrated that the Georgetown area is becoming an eyesore. “It makes me feel bad that we’ve got to live like this, and we...
Comments / 1