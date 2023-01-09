ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Rams' Russ Yeast hospitalized with chest injury, in stable condition

By Sarah Barshop
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rJxvq_0k7vo6SF00

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast has a pulmonary contusion and was taken to the hospital, coach Sean McVay said Sunday.

Yeast left the Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a chest injury and was transported in an ambulance. He is in stable condition, McVay said, but will stay in the hospital overnight.

"We'll pray for him, but I think he's going to be OK," McVay said. "I've gotten good news on what we know is not something that you take lightly."

McVay said he wasn't sure how Yeast sustained the injury.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive backs coaches Jonathan Cooley and Chris Shula went to the hospital after the game to see Yeast, according to a team spokesperson.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has Brutally Honest Admission On The 49ers

This past Sunday, the Seahawks clinched the final playoff spot up for grabs in the NFC. They'll face the 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. When discussing the Seahawks' first-round opponent, Carroll said, "Unfortunately we’re playing the Niners, and they’re loaded."  Carroll might ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Has Bold Prediction For Russell Wilson

Things may seem bleak for the Denver Broncos after the the chaos of the 2022 season. But one Broncos wide receiver has every confidence that embattled quarterback Russell Wilson will be able to turn things around next year. Speaking to the media on Monday, wide receiver Courtland Sutton asserted that...
DENVER, CO
iheart.com

Kliff Kingsbury Never Should've Coached Arizona Cardinals

Chris Broussard & Rob Parker react to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a season marred in controversy, from rumors of quarrels with quarterback Kyler Murray to the awkward reveal that Kyler Murray's contract included stipulations requiring him to watch game tape for a period of time. Also, the ending of the 2022 NFL season with a record of 4-13 didn't exactly make Kingsbury's hot seat any less heated.
ARIZONA STATE
The Johnstonian News

Damar unites a divided country

I couldn’t get enough news about Damar Hamlin, via any medium. I, like many people, I’m sure, tire of the incessant coverage of this incident or that. Not this one. I wasn’t watching the game that Monday night, Jan. 2, and that’s an anomaly. I rarely miss a nationally telecast NFL game, no matter its seeming insignificance. We were out […] The post Damar unites a divided country first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia.
New York Post

Heat suspend Dewayne Dedmon for one game after massage gun toss

MIAMI — Reserve center Dewayne Dedmon has been suspended without pay by the Miami Heat for one game for conduct detrimental to the club. The move came one night after Dedmon had an outburst after being subbed out of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He exchanged words with coaches on the sideline, then angrily swatted at a massage gun and sent it flying onto the court during play. That got him ejected from the game, further depleting an already short-handed Miami roster, and the Heat used only seven players over the final 33 minutes of what became a 112-111 victory. Heat...
MIAMI, FL
nfltraderumors.co

Broncos Make Four Roster Moves

The Denver Broncos officially signed DT Jordan Jackson to a futures contract and released WR Kaden Davis, LB Olakunle Fatukasi, and OT George Moore from their practice squad. Denver has now signed 10 players to futures deals. The full list includes:. WR Victor Bolden. G Parker Ferguson. CB Faion Hicks.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Saints hometown hero makes career history

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu joined the secondary this season with some high expectations. Mathieu, a former LSU superstar, was looked at to help replace Marcus Williams and other talent in the secondary in The Big Easy. The start was a bit slow for “The Honey Badger.” It took...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pewter Report

Bucs Place Defender On IR, Sign 1 Each To Active Roster & Practice Squad

Ahead of their Super Wild Card matchup, the Bucs made a number of moves to their roster. Tampa Bay announced that they have placed cornerback Anthony Chesley on injured reserve while signing inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert to the 53-man roster and adding rookie corner Duron Lowe to the practice squad.
TAMPA, FL
ESPN

ESPN

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy