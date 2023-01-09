Rams' Russ Yeast hospitalized with chest injury, in stable condition

SEATTLE -- Los Angeles Rams rookie safety Russ Yeast has a pulmonary contusion and was taken to the hospital, coach Sean McVay said Sunday.

Yeast left the Rams' 19-16 loss to the Seattle Seahawks with a chest injury and was transported in an ambulance. He is in stable condition, McVay said, but will stay in the hospital overnight.

"We'll pray for him, but I think he's going to be OK," McVay said. "I've gotten good news on what we know is not something that you take lightly."

McVay said he wasn't sure how Yeast sustained the injury.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive backs coaches Jonathan Cooley and Chris Shula went to the hospital after the game to see Yeast, according to a team spokesperson.