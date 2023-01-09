ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

State leaders giving back ahead of Gov. Kelly’s inauguration

By Kelli Peltier
 3 days ago

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Leaders at the state capitol are giving back to Kansans in need for the state’s Annual Day of Service.

The Day of Service is a long-standing Kansas tradition that happens before the governor is inaugurated.

“Where people are coming together as Kansans to do good things for our friends and neighbors, particularly those who are in need,” Lieutenant Governor of Kansas David Toland said.

Volunteers stocked shelves at the Shawnee Community Services on Saturday, helping people grab basic food and clothing essentials for every day.

“We recognize a lot of people are struggling right now,” Toland said. “And so, we’ve got an opportunity to help our fellow Kansans as they’re trying to get through tough times.”

Events for the Day of Service took place across the state from the Kansas City metro to Wichita.

Governor Kelly and other state-wide elected officials will be sworn in for their four-year terms in Topeka at the Capitol on January 9.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

