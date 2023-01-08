Jamie Hayman up for Lynnfield School Committee re-election

LYNNFIELD — School Committee Member Jamie Hayman is up for re-election. The annual election for town offices, including the School Committee, will be on April 11.

Hayman has decided to run again because, though the committee has accomplished a lot during his three terms, there is still more to do, he said.

“The reality is the pandemic has changed some of those priorities, and [I] want to make sure that our students continue to get the best education possible,” Hayman said.

If he is to be re-elected, he said he has four priorities he will be focused on. The first is seeing the tennis court project at the high school through to the end.

“We have a big fundraiser going on at the end of March, and hopefully that’ll be completed this summer,” Hayman said. “That’s one. Two, Bob Cleary is retiring as principal of the high school. He’s built a legacy there.”

Cleary, he noted, has expanded Lynnfield high school’s AP class options and implemented an internship program.

“With a new principle coming in next year, I think we have a real opportunity to build off this legacy and continue to evaluate and expand our offerings, really to ensure that our graduates have the skills and experience they need to compete and lead post graduation,” Hayman said.

The third focus for Hayman will be on “non-classroom areas” of the high school.

“Things like the auditorium, performing arts spaces, indoor athletic facilities for the gym and the locker rooms,” Hayman said. “All of those improvements would have a huge benefit for the entire Lynnfield community.”

His fourth priority if re-elected will be finance centered.

“We’re entering a time of global fiscal uncertainty, and that’s inevitably going to have an impact on Lynnfield, so I want to work to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect all of our student-facing resources,” Hayman said.

Over his past three terms, he said the committee has accomplished many things he is proud of. These include the school expansion project, student achievement and more.

“So we’ve added 10 new classrooms, a new gymnasium, new outdoor spaces for both of the elementary schools,” Hayman said. “Our students’ achievement continues to be amongst the top in the state. Our graduates are getting into and attending some of the best colleges in the country.”

He overall wants to continue making himself accessible to the people of Lynnfield.

“I take my role as a representative of the community very seriously, and I want to continue to make myself available to answer questions, receive feedback and concerns from any member of our community,” Hayman said.

