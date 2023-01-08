ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnfield, MA

Jamie Hayman up for Lynnfield School Committee re-election

By Emily Pauls
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5YwB_0k7vn7NB00

LYNNFIELD — School Committee Member Jamie Hayman is up for re-election. The annual election for town offices, including the School Committee, will be on April 11.

Hayman has decided to run again because, though the committee has accomplished a lot during his three terms, there is still more to do, he said.

“The reality is the pandemic has changed some of those priorities, and [I] want to make sure that our students continue to get the best education possible,” Hayman said.

If he is to be re-elected, he said he has four priorities he will be focused on. The first is seeing the tennis court project at the high school through to the end.

“We have a big fundraiser going on at the end of March, and hopefully that’ll be completed this summer,” Hayman said. “That’s one. Two, Bob Cleary is retiring as principal of the high school. He’s built a legacy there.”

Cleary, he noted, has expanded Lynnfield high school’s AP class options and implemented an internship program.

“With a new principle coming in next year, I think we have a real opportunity to build off this legacy and continue to evaluate and expand our offerings, really to ensure that our graduates have the skills and experience they need to compete and lead post graduation,” Hayman said.

The third focus for Hayman will be on “non-classroom areas” of the high school.

“Things like the auditorium, performing arts spaces, indoor athletic facilities for the gym and the locker rooms,” Hayman said. “All of those improvements would have a huge benefit for the entire Lynnfield community.”

His fourth priority if re-elected will be finance centered.

“We’re entering a time of global fiscal uncertainty, and that’s inevitably going to have an impact on Lynnfield, so I want to work to ensure we’re doing everything we can to protect all of our student-facing resources,” Hayman said.

Over his past three terms, he said the committee has accomplished many things he is proud of. These include the school expansion project, student achievement and more.

“So we’ve added 10 new classrooms, a new gymnasium, new outdoor spaces for both of the elementary schools,” Hayman said. “Our students’ achievement continues to be amongst the top in the state. Our graduates are getting into and attending some of the best colleges in the country.”

He overall wants to continue making himself accessible to the people of Lynnfield.

“I take my role as a representative of the community very seriously, and I want to continue to make myself available to answer questions, receive feedback and concerns from any member of our community,” Hayman said.

The post Jamie Hayman up for Lynnfield School Committee re-election appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough Bolton St. site marked for demolition

MARLBOROUGH – Nearly four years after the approval of a site plan, 28 South Bolton St. appears ready for the next steps. In late December, the property – once home to a Re/Max office and Heritage Home Funding – was fenced off and marked for demolition. Over the first weekend of the new year, members of the Marlborough Fire Department used the site for a training program.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Who Is Gina Fiandaca, MassDOT’s New Boss?

Gina Fiandaca, of East Boston, will be coming back to Massachusetts to serve as the Commonwealth’s next transportation secretary after three years in Austin, Texas, where she served as assistant city manager overseeing the capital city’s mobility initiatives. Under the new administration of Massachusettts Governor Maura Healey, Fiandaca...
AUSTIN, TX
WMUR.com

Accomplice in Smart murder asks for sentence reduction

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One of Pamela Smart's teenage accomplices is asking to cut his sentence short for good behavior. Vance Lattime was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for his role in the killing of Gregg Smart. He was released on parole in 2005 and has remained on parole since.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

5 arrested in coordinated “round up” in Nashua, Hudson

HUDSON — Five people were arrested during a coordinated drug and criminal activity raid in Hudson and Nashua last week. Police say they arrested Anthony Tidwell, 27, of Nashua, New Hampshire, for possession of a controlled drug felony (methamphetamine). He was released on personal recognizance bail pending his future...
NASHUA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Body found in Bedford, New Hampshire identified

BEDFORD — Investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body found in Bedford, New Hampshire in 1971 as Katherine Ann Alston of Boston, Massachusetts. Katherine’s family and friends have been notified and investigators are now asking for the public’s help in identifying her killer. On October 6,...
BEDFORD, NH
94.9 HOM

New Hampshire Dairy Queen Ranks #1 in Sales in 2022

New Hampshire may have never gotten the giant blizzard many anticipated in December. But plenty of customers in Manchester did. A Dairy Queen located on Second Street in Manchester finished 2022 as the highest-earning store in the United States, according to WMUR. It beat out over 4,000 other franchises for the honor.
MANCHESTER, NH
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
whdh.com

Dedham couple charged in drowning of teen at graduation party to appear back in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dedham couple facing charges in connection with the drowning of a 17-year-old at a graduation party will appear back in court Monday. James Coughlin, a retired state police captain, and his wife, Leslie, have pled not guilty in Dedham District Court to reckless endangerment and furnishing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.
DEDHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy