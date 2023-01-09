One of the brightest young stars in MMA, ONE Championship atomweigt Victoria Lee has tragically passed away over the weekend. She was only 18. Lee's death was confirmed via the following Instagram post on Saturday from her elder sister, current ONE atomweight champion, Angela Lee, revealing the 18-year-old Waipahu, Hawaii native died on December 26. She is also the younger sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee. No official cause of death has yet been released. ONE Championship themselves also posted a press release regarding Lee's passing.

WAIPAHU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO