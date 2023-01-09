ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rey Mysterio Featured In Trailer For 'Against The Ropes'

Rey Mysterio is set to appear in a new series. On January 10, WWE shared a trailer for the Netflix series 'Against The Ropes', which will premiere on January 25. In the tweet, WWE previewed the series by writing, "An ex-convict tries to regain her daughter's affection after leaving prison, but it seems impossible — until she steps into the ring."
Dijak Defeats Tony D'Angelo, Earns Future NXT North American Title Shot

Dijak earns a future NXT North American Championship shot. At NXT New Year's Evil, Dijak defeated Tony D'Angelo, earning a shot at Wes Lee's North American Championship in the process. At the end of the match, Stacks attempted to sacrifice himself for Tony. Instead, Tony told Stacks that they are...
Rising MMA Star Victoria Lee Passes Away At 18

One of the brightest young stars in MMA, ONE Championship atomweigt Victoria Lee has tragically passed away over the weekend. She was only 18. Lee's death was confirmed via the following Instagram post on Saturday from her elder sister, current ONE atomweight champion, Angela Lee, revealing the 18-year-old Waipahu, Hawaii native died on December 26. She is also the younger sister of ONE welterweight champion Christian Lee. No official cause of death has yet been released. ONE Championship themselves also posted a press release regarding Lee's passing.
Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'

Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
Released WWE Star Has Reportedly Signed A Deal To Return

WWE has brought back a number of released Superstars over the last few months, and it’s been rumored for a while now that the company was interested in bringing Chelsea Green back. Fightful Select reports that even though Chelsea Green hasn’t appeared on TV yet she is signed to...
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up

Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
WWE sale: UFC parent company Endeavor listed among ‘most plausible buyers’

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), the largest and most prolific professional wrestling company in history, is expected to be sold at some point later this year in much the same way Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was gobbled up back in summer 2016. In fact, WWE may end up with the same...
Report: Karl Fredericks Signs With WWE

A former NJPW star has inked a deal with WWE. After being a free agent for over four months, Karl Fredericks has reportedly found a new home in the world of pro wrestling. According to a new report from PW Insider, Fredericks has officially signed with WWE and has already started at the company's performance center. The report also states that Fredericks will be on the NXT brand.
Report: Vince McMahon selling WWE to Saudi Arabia government

You know something big was going down with the WWE when Stephanie McMahon resigned from her co-CEO job on Tuesday. And it sure seems like some big stuff is happening. Vince McMahon returned to WWE last week to reportedly help direct a sale of the company. Less than a week later, a report says that... The post Report: Vince McMahon selling WWE to Saudi Arabia government appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shota Umino vs. Tetsuya Naito, Multiple Title Bouts Set For Two-Night NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo

NJPW has announced the cards for NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo. New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Tetsuya Naito vs. Shota Umino will headline the February 4 NJPW New Beginning in Sapporo event. The night will also feature Will Ospreay vs. Taichi and Catch 2/2 (TJP & Francesco Akira) defending their IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against Just Two Guys (DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night Two Results (1/8)

Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 First Round: Mike Bailey def. Jordynne Grace. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Konosuke Takeshita def. Titus Alexander. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Bryan Keith def. Masha Slamovich. Battle Of Los Angeles 2023 Second Round: Komander def. Bandido. Battle Of Los Angeles...
