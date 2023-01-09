A benefit supporting the families affected by the tragic New Year’s Day accident in Slidell that killed one EMT and injured another will be held in Covington on Jan. 21. Less than an hour after midnight on Jan. 1, EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, and his partner, Drew Lovett, were transporting a patient to the hospital in dense fog when their ambulance crashed into the rear of an eighteen-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Slidell. Crow, who was driving, died in the crash, while Lovett and the patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

SLIDELL, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO