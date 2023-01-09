Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
JPSO still seeking 2nd chase suspect who escaped via carjacking
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has identified one of the two suspects who led deputies on a chase across the West Bank in a stolen car before crashing in Terrytown on Thursday afternoon. But authorities are still searching for his accomplice, who managed to get away by carjacking a second...
NOLA.com
Slidell man tied to string of recent car thefts arrested; a second suspect wanted
Slidell police have arrested a man tied to a string of vehicle thefts dating back to September of last year, and are currently searching for another suspect, authorities announced Thursday. Frederick Price, 20, of Slidell, is accused of being responsible for 10 vehicle thefts at local gyms and gas stations...
NOLA.com
Record crystal meth bust - 52¼ pounds - made in Slidell; one arrested
Slidell police said Saturday they made the biggest crystal methamphetamine bust in their history, a 52¼-pound seizure after serving a search warrant at a residence. Police put the drug's street value at more than $500,000, and said they also confiscated three guns, fentanyl, the party drug MDMA, marijuana and crack cocaine. They arrested one person and are seeking another but did not identify either suspect.
NOLA.com
Victims in Mid-City triple homicide identified by coroner; 15-year-old among the dead
Three people killed in a Mid-City shooting Saturday night have been identified by the Orleans Parish coroner. Ever Ramirez was 23, and Anddy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio was 27, the coroner said Friday. Dwayne Boutain was 15. He's the second 15-year-old who was fatally shot this month in New Orleans. The...
NOLA.com
Suspects crash stolen car in West Bank chase, carjack second vehicle: JPSO
Two suspects in a stolen car led authorities on a wild chase across the West Bank before crashing in Terrytown, leading one of the men to carjack a second vehicle Thursday afternoon, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect in the carjacked vehicle fled from the crash scene...
NOLA.com
Driver killed in I-12 wreck near Covington, Louisiana State Police say
A motorist was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Covington, Louisiana State Police said Saturday. The driver, whose name has not been released, was westbound in a 2015 Chrysler 200 on Friday at about 9 p.m. when the sedan ran off the right side of the highway near Louisiana 1077 and hit a tree. The driver died at a hospital, despite being property restrained during the wreck, State Police said.
NOLA.com
JPSO searching Terrytown neighborhood for suspect after car chase ends in crash
Teams of Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies are searching a Terrytown neighborhood, looking for a suspect who escaped on foot after leading authorities on a high-speed car chase across the West Bank Thursday afternoon. The department has also dispatched its helicopter and drones to aid in the search for the...
NOLA.com
Man arrested in non-fatal shooting near Abita Springs
A Covington area man was arrested late Wednesday in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in the day that left one man injured, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. Jacolby Howard, 20, who was a passenger in another vehicle, got out and shot at the victim's car...
NOLA.com
Mother booked with murder after Kenner toddler dies of fentanyl overdose
A Kenner mother is facing a murder charge, accused of causing the fentanyl overdose death of her toddler son. Alexis Callero, 34, was arrested Thursday and booked with second-degree murder, second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug possession, according to arrest records. Kenner police allege Callero...
NOLA.com
Federal gun prosecutions surge in response to New Orleans crime
On Dec. 12, a woman walked into the 8th District police station in the French Quarter to report that her ex-boyfriend had threatened to kill her on a 2 a.m. drive into New Orleans East. “Love kills,” Kody Severin said as he pointed a gun at her face, she told...
NOLA.com
In 2018 Mardi Gras killings, New Orleans judge declares second mistrial in two days
A New Orleans judge declared a second mistrial Saturday in the case of two men accused of fatally shooting two people on Mardi Gras in 2018, after a juror admitted to reading news coverage of the case. Judge Kimya Holmes of Orleans Parish Criminal District Court first declared a mistrial...
NOLA.com
Barbecue event to benefit survivors of fatal ambulance crash
A benefit supporting the families affected by the tragic New Year’s Day accident in Slidell that killed one EMT and injured another will be held in Covington on Jan. 21. Less than an hour after midnight on Jan. 1, EMT John Mitchell Crow, 36, and his partner, Drew Lovett, were transporting a patient to the hospital in dense fog when their ambulance crashed into the rear of an eighteen-wheeler on Interstate 10 in Slidell. Crow, who was driving, died in the crash, while Lovett and the patient sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
NOLA.com
Mistrial ruling reversed for men charged in deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day shooting
A mistrial declared late Thursday in the case against two men charged in a deadly 2018 Mardi Gras Day mass shooting was reversed on Friday by the Louisiana Supreme Court, which sent the case back to Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Judge Kimya Holmes had declared a mistrial in the...
NOLA.com
Lacombe man identified as pedestrian killed in Mandeville accident
The 38-year-old pedestrian who was killed Tuesday after being struck by a car on U.S. 190 in Mandeville has been identified as Enovan Romero Godoy of Lacombe, according the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office. Godoy died from multiple blunt-force trauma, according to Coroner Charles Preston, who ruled the death accidental....
NOLA.com
They hired him to settle their Hurricane Ida claims. He kept their payouts, police say.
Louisiana State Police arrested an insurance adjuster Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $592,000 that he obtained on behalf of seven Hurricane Ida victims in Orleans, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes. Police said the state Insurance Department tipped them in August to misconduct by Andrew...
NOLA.com
Troubled Kenner mother 'didn't deserve to have' toddler who died of drug overdose, family says
Leo Callero was born addicted to drugs almost two years ago, the child of a mother who had already had other children permanently removed from her custody by the state, according to relatives and authorities. With both of Leo's parents battling drug addictions, the toddler's grandmother and aunt said they...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish garbage bills will go up in 2024. But by how much?
Households and small businesses in unincorporated Jefferson Parish and Jean Lafitte will see their garbage bills go up in 2024, though how much is yet to be determined. Parish officials met on Friday to score proposals submitted by three haulers vying to provide twice-a-week garbage collection for 113,000 customers in the parish. The proposals didn’t include recycling, which will be bid out under a separate process.
NOLA.com
The past is prelude at the foot of Elysian Fields near the French Market, a once-bustling zone
A newcomer shown a map of downtown New Orleans might presume that the foot of Elysian Fields Avenue is bustling with action. This multi-artery crossroads, conveniently accessible to Interstate 10, is within steps of Frenchmen Street and Crescent Park, and sits on high ground between the city’s original neighborhood and first lower faubourg. Historical architecture abounds, and real estate values are high.
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
NOLA.com
Volunteer opportunities in Acadiana, Baton Rouge and New Orleans
Louisiana Inspired highlights volunteer opportunities across south Louisiana. If your organization has specific volunteer opportunities, please email us at lainspired@theadvocate.com with details on the volunteer opportunity, organization and the contact/registration information volunteers would need. Acadiana: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is a part of a national organization that nurtures...
Comments / 0