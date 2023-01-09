Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBBJ
Law enforcement looking for those willing to serve
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department is looking to hire new police officers. The starting salary for someone who is not certified to be a police officer is around $44,000. If you are POST Certified and have been to the academy, you will start at $46,500. And depending...
Man threatened driver with gun on Shady Grove
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident. Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at […]
Man pulls gun on Walmart employee after self-checkout, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who pulled a gun on a Walmart employee after trying to steal items. The man was leaving with his mom after scanning his own items at the self-checkout around 10 p.m. on Monday, January 9, at a Walmart on Raleigh Lagrange Road when a loss prevention officer stopped him, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
actionnews5.com
Police: Man charged for burglary at Garrett Supply Co.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in custody after breaking into Garrett Supply Company for stealing cash and merchandise on Dec. 24, 2022, according to Memphis Police Department. Memphis police responded to the burglary at 5209 Pleasent View Road. Police say the employee reported that someone had broken out...
actionnews5.com
K-9 police dog ‘Ole Boy’ retires from Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
TIPTON CO., Tenn. (WMC) - After serving eight faithful years with the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), K-9 officer Aryzain, also known as “Ole Boy,” has hung up his “boots” and will enjoy his time in the comfort of his home, Sheriff Shannon Beasley announced Tuesday.
actionnews5.com
TBI continues investigation into Memphis man who died following traffic stop; NAACP watching case closely
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The investigation continues into a Memphis man who died following a traffic stop arrest. 29-year-old Tyre Nichols died Tuesday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has yet again made its way to Memphis to investigate another incident involving a police officer. Officers attempted a traffic stop Saturday...
Covington police use Taser on dog they say was aggressive
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A video of a dog being tased is one of two videos from Covington that are getting a lot of attention on Facebook. Monday, our cameras were rolling when a dog that had been chased, tased, and taken to the animal shelter by police arrived back home. Two separate videos posted on Facebook […]
Covington Police Chief speaks after officer tases dog on video
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Body cam video released by the Covington Police Department shows the moments before an officer tased a dog. The officer is seen looking at a group of barking dogs from a front porch. The tasing itself was caught on video by the dog owner’s doorbell camera...
actionnews5.com
Second suspect captured in Ohio for killing of two Memphis teens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kameron Newsom has been captured in Ohio for a shooting in Hickory Hill that left two teens dead. Police say that on Saturday, Dec. 17, officers responded to a shooting at East Raines Road and Kirby Parkway at 1:09 a.m. An officer was at a traffic...
Brother of man who died after an MPD traffic stop speaks; TBI investigating ‘use of force’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man arrested over the weekend after a traffic stop in Memphis has died, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tyre D. Nichols, 29, was stopped about 8:30 p.m. Saturday near Raines and Ross roads for reckless driving, police said. As officers went to the...
Suspected carjacker spotted and arrested inside 201 Poplar
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A suspected carjacker who has been on the run for months was arrested Monday when police say he was spotted on the third floor of the Shelby County Criminal Justice Center downtown. Jerrell Anderson, 33, is facing several charges, including carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, […]
WBBJ
Police apprehend suspect at local hospital
BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville police say just before 11 a.m., they received a call concerning shots fired in the 100 block of Prairie Creek Estates. When law enforcement arrived on scene, they discovered a woman that appeared to have been a victim of an assault and confirmed with the victim that a shot was fired during a fight.
desotocountynews.com
Clothing taken in ‘grab-and-go’ shoplifting thefts worth $18,000
Police are looking for a pair of women accused in a pair of “grab and go” style thefts at Tanger Outlets in Southaven. According to police, two African-American women allegedly entered the Polo Ralph Lauren Factory store at the outlet mall, grabbed items and left the store in two separate thefts. The total value of the stolen goods is about $18,000, according to police.
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
actionnews5.com
MPD: 3 suspects wanted in Life Lounge shooting that injured multiple victims
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in a shooting that left multiple victims injured on New Year’s Day, according to police. Officers responded to the shooting at 2:20 a.m. at Life Lounge located at 6153 Mount Moriah Road. Police say officers arrived...
actionnews5.com
Police: Man threatens Walmart employee with gun after he’s caught stealing at self-checkout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for a man they say threatened a Walmart loss prevention officer with a gun Monday night after she approached him for not paying for items inside his cart. Police responded to the Walmart located at Raleigh Lagrange Road at 9:44 p.m., where...
Two MPD officers injured after cars crash into accident on I-40
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people, including two Memphis Police officers, were rushed to hospitals Tuesday morning after two different crashes on I-40. MPD said that officers were working a four-vehicle accident on I-40 between Whitten and Appling around 1 a.m. Two people were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition from that crash, police said.
Details scarce after police confrontation that injured suspect
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the moments surrounding a confrontation with Memphis police that left a person in critical condition over the weekend. The TBI calls it a “use-of-force” investigation, but what’s being publicly released about that investigation is being kept quiet for now. Memphis police say on Saturday […]
Would-be robber shot by victim, crashes car: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead, and another is facing serious charges after police say a crime victim decided to fight back. Investigators said the victim was also wounded during an attempted robbery and shooting Saturday night in the 4000 block of Atwood Avenue in East Memphis. Police said the victim was parking his […]
actionnews5.com
Teens charged in car burglaries on N Germantown Pkwy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three teenagers were arrested after a string of car burglaries on Friday afternoon, according to Memphis Police Department. Several police units aided in the investigation. Officers went to the scene at Petco on North Germantown Parkway and spotted the suspect vehicle, a stolen white Porsche Cayenne.
Comments / 1