Homosassa man faces exposure charges

A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
