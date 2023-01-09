Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
3 Tampa Residents React to DeSantis' Response to the "Cuban Migrant Crisis"Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
University of Florida Advises Entire Campus to Stop Using TikTok Citing Security ConcernsThe Veracity ReportUniversity, FL
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Deputies: Argument over living arrangements leads to murder-suicide in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man and woman are dead after an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Clearwater, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies found Erica Viney, 41, and Langley Dunsmuir, 71, dead inside a home located at 1825 Stancel Drive in unincorporated Clearwater after receiving a call that both were shot.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man faces exposure charges
A Homosassa man is facing a stalking charge and two counts of exposure of sexual organs. On Jan. 4, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to the Walmart at 6885 S. US 19 about a trespassing complaint, according to the arrest records of Juan Josue Ballagas Irizarry, 45.
Missing teen found dead in Clearwater wooded area
An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.
Family holds vigil for Clearwater mother killed by ex-boyfriend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A family is mourning the loss of a Clearwater mother who police say was murdered. Nicolshia Washington was reportedly shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend last weekend. Washington's mother and three children are heartbroken after her death. "She was a very outgoing, loving, caring, fun...
Deputies investigating 2 deaths at Pinellas County home
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Pinellas County Friday afternoon.
Two people dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater
Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies said two people have been found dead from gunshot wounds in unincorporated Clearwater.
Teacher in Pasco County pushed student’s head into desk, hurting him, police say
The Zephyrhills Police Department arrested a teacher who they said allegedly pushed a student's head into a desk.
Tampa police search for missing 33-year-old woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida Purple Alert has been issued for a missing 33-year-old woman out of Tampa. Reah Brown was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday at 3713 E. Hamilton Avenue in Tampa. She was last seen wearing a black jogging suit and red jacket. Brown...
23-year-old man accused of shooting person found at St. Pete park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Police say they have arrested a 23-year-old man accused of shooting the person that was found at a basketball court Sunday evening in St. Petersburg. Marquiel Anderson was charged with attempted murder in the second degree. Authorities arrived at Fossil Park on Dr. MLK Street...
fox13news.com
Woman injured in crash claims hit-and-run driver pushed her into oncoming traffic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 22-year-old woman and her family are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say pushed her car into oncoming traffic with his SUV in an apparent road rage incident. "Every time I see that picture it almost makes me break down," said...
Family concerned for safety of Clearwater teen missing for over a week
The Clearwater Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an 18-year-old man who was reported missing last week.
wild941.com
A St. Petersburg Doctor Is Dead After Two Brothers Shot Each Other
Sad and tragic story coming out of Hernando County. According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office two brothers are dead after they shot each other. The investigation is on going, but the shooting occurred after 9 p.m. on January 6 at a home in Brooksville. According to the investigation...
Deputies: Doctor arrested for exposing himself to 15-year-old girl
TAMPA, Fla. — Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they say inappropriately exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl. Keivan Tavakoli, 52, is charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition, according to a sheriff's office news release. He reportedly worked at Access Health Care in Spring Hill.
fox13news.com
Two men died after shooting each other in Brooksville, deputies say
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. - Hernando County deputies say a second person has since passed away following a shooting that occurred last week. According to the sheriff's office, two men, who are relatives, started arguing at a home near Powell Road and Griffin Road in Brooksville. At one point, both men shot each other.
Hillsborough County doctor arrested after exposing self to minor, deputies say
A 52-year-old Hillsborough County doctor was arrested Tuesday after authorities said he exposed himself while asking for directions from a 15-year-old girl.
Man arrested after fight at basketball courts leads to shooting: police
A man was arrested Wednesday after police said a fight at basketball courts at a park led to a shooting over the weekend.
When people are shot by police, this Tampa couple helps families heal and organize
After winning their case against Hillsborough Sheriff, the Josephs give others a blueprint for fighting police brutality
Chaos on Courtney Campbell Causeway as suspect leads police on miles-long chase
A suspect who hasn't been identified is in police custody after leading authorities on a chase that began in Clearwater and ended at the Ben T. Davis boat ramp along the Courtney Campbell Causeway on Wednesday afternoon.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa man arrested for aggravated assault against neighbor
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man Sunday morning, Jan. 8, after he threatened his neighbor with a handgun. Deputies first made contact with the defendant, 52-year-old Keith Alan Cochran, who told them that he and his neighbor, the victim, were arguing. He said the victim was yelling loudly, which bothered Cochran, and then the victim yelled at him and ran towards him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Search ongoing for missing Manatee County gym teacher
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — Search efforts are ongoing to locate 39-year-old Justin Darr, a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, authorities said. Darr, who's been with the Manatee County Public Schools district for 15 years, hadn't been in touch with family for several days, according to a sheriff's office news release.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 0