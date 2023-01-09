ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quandre Diggs taunted ex-teammate after making big interception

By Larry Brown
Quandre Diggs couldn’t resist taunting his ex-teammate on Sunday.

Diggs had a huge interception in overtime of his Seattle Seahawks’ 19-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 18. The victory helped keep the Seahawks’ playoff hopes alive.

Just after intercepting the deep pass from Baker Mayfield intended for Van Jefferson, Diggs pointed at Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner, who was standing on the sidelines. Diggs taunted Wagner, who was not involved in the play, while the play was still ongoing!

Diggs is lucky he didn’t get called for taunting. The Seahawks were lucky with penalties down the stretch, as they benefitted from a very questionable running into the punter call and a lack of personal foul call on DK Metcalf, in addition to this no-call.

Diggs’ play helped set the Seahawks up for the winning field goal, which made them 9-8. That’s a lot better of a record than most people thought the Seahawks would have this season. And after spending his entire career with the Seahawks only to join the Rams for 2022, Wagner probably never thought his rebuilding former team would have a better season than the defending Super Bowl champion Rams.

