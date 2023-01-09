Top 25 roundup: Northwestern upsets No. 15 Indiana behind Boo Buie

Boo Buie scored 26 points and Northwestern held on for an 84-83 Big Ten victory against No. 15 Indiana on Sunday afternoon in Bloomington, Ind.

Chase Audige made five free throws in the final 46 seconds and finished with 19 points, while Ty Berry and Robbie Beran added 13 apiece for the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), who led by as many as 17. Berry had 11 rebounds and Audige had eight assists and six steals.

Jalen Hood-Schifino poured in a game-high 33 points for Indiana (10-5, 1-3), which played without starters Xavier Johnson and Race Thompson. Trayce Jackson-Davis played all 40 minutes and finished with 18 points, 24 rebounds, eight assists and four blocks.

Indiana never got closer than seven points in the second half until the final minute, as the Wildcats boosted their lead to 59-43 on a pair of Buie free throws with 12:15 to go. Hood-Schifino scored nine points in the final 63 seconds and Trey Galloway banked in a meaningless half-court shot at the buzzer to forge the final score.

No. 1 Purdue 76, Penn State 63

Zach Edey scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Boilermakers over the Nittany Lions in a Big Ten matchup in Philadelphia.

Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big Ten) trailed by six at the half but responded with a strong defensive performance to sweep a two-game road trip after beating Ohio State on Thursday. The wins followed the Boilermakers’ first loss of the season Monday against Rutgers, which could drop Purdue from the nation’s top ranking.

Jalen Pickett finished with 26 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead Penn State (11-5, 2-3), which lost its second in a row after winning the previous five.

No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

Jarace Walker scored 21 points to lift the Cougars to a victory over the host Bearcats.

Walker made 8 of 14 shots from the floor to fall just shy of his season high of 23 points. Marcus Sasser recorded 16 points, six rebounds and five steals and J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 boards for the Cougars (16-1, 4-0 American Athletic Conference).

Cincinnati’s Mika Adams-Woods finished with a team-high 19 points after making 8 of 11 shots from the floor — including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Viktor Lahkin added 16 points for the Bearcats (11-6, 2-2).

Maryland 80, No. 24 Ohio State 73

Jahmir Young recorded game highs of 30 points and 11 rebounds as the Terrapins held off a second-half charge by the Buckeyes in College Park, Md.

Hakim Hart and Donta Scott scored 12 points apiece, while Julian Reese and Don Carey each had 10 points as all five starters from Maryland (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) hit double figures. Freshman Brice Sensabaugh matched his career high with 22 points to go with seven rebounds for Ohio State (10-5, 2-2), which lost its second straight game. Justice Sueing added 21 points for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State trailed 60-46 midway through the second half before staging a rally. The Buckeyes pulled to within three points on four occasions in the final seven minutes but got no closer. Young helped wrap it up with a runner in the lane with 1:16 left that put the Terps up 74-68. Then, in the final 45 seconds, Carey and Scott each made two free throws.

