fox42kptm.com
Looking for a job? Two upcoming job fairs offering part-time and full-time positions
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Two upcoming job fairs are offering part-time and full-time opportunities in the healthcare and education fields, according to press release from the fairs. A virtual job fair will take place on Thursday, January 12 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. This job fair is aimed...
WOWT
Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program
A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall. Three Nebraska brothers are closer to having their names added to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban.
News Channel Nebraska
Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal
NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
WOWT
Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life. “These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.
WOWT
Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
WOWT
Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
iheart.com
Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th
(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35
OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which range from a makeover of the […] The post Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
State-of-the-art brain imaging technology in use at Boys Town Research Hospital
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A state-of-the-art medical device unique to Omaha and the United States has made its way to Boys Town National Research Hospital. It’s one of only two such systems in the world. The bright blue helmet is equipped with tiny sensors that study how the brain...
WOWT
Omaha sports figure and Women’s Center for Advancement team up
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When is baseball more than a game?. After a decade of being told no, that she couldn’t do it, that women don’t belong on the diamond -- Omaha native Rachel Balkovec didn’t quit. “At some point, you have to look at yourself and...
Former Marine turned NSP Trooper: Service and Justin Raes go hand-in-hand
After serving more than four years in the US Marine Corps, Justin Raes joined the Nebraska State Patrol. He now is a member of the SWAT team and fights crime with his K9 partner Chase.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Nebraska that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KETV.com
Famous Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs
OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
doniphanherald.com
Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator
The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
WOWT
Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall
A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban. Nebraska lawmakers introduced new anti-abortion legislation Wednesday. Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program. Pottawattamie County has an abundance of beavers -- so much so that harvesting is...
WOWT
Contractor’s shotty drywall work has Bellevue family redoing basement for a second time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new drywall tear-out exposes an alleged ripoff. “It’s just lucky we discovered it and lucky that you called us.”. Licensed contractor David Benson of Superior Home Improvement showed a shocked homeowner the numerous hazards that the previous basement finisher left behind. “The electrical was...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
klkntv.com
Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
WOWT
FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage. Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded. 6 News was at Eppley Airfield...
WOWT
Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
