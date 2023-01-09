ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

WOWT

Pottawattamie County launches Beaver Bounty program

A local task force is combating the growing prevalence of fentanyl in Omaha. Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall. Three Nebraska brothers are closer to having their names added to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. Nebraska lawmakers introduce six-week abortion ban. Updated: 3...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Superintendent sends school-wide message regarding life skills scandal

NEBRASKA CITY- Nebraska City School Superintendent Mark Fritch issued a second statement Tuesday regarding the life skills scandal at the Nebraska City High School. Fritch made his first statement earlier in the day. Fritch said the school is aware of the allegations that have been made against staff members. Fritch:...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Women’s Center for Advancement gives lifeline to victims of domestic violence

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We rely on our phones more than you expect many times just for simply gathering information. However, for some people, a phone can save their life. “These cell phones are tools that we like to hand out to our clients specifically for cases of an emergency they’re literally a lifeline for our clients,” Katie Welsh said.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska Medicine cafeteria leaves $49k tip for lunch

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Debby Durham stopped at an outpatient lunch counter at Nebraska Medicine late last month, she didn’t check the receipt -- but American Express noticed the bill and sent her a text. “It said, ‘You have a charge of $49,445′,” said customer Debby Durham....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Corrections Center supervisor arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska Department of Corrections staff member was arrested today by the State Patrol. Kelly Surrounded, a behavioral health practitioner supervisor at the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln, provided use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person. Nebraska state law classifies the conveyance of...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Nebraska Game and Parks career fair set for February 4th

(Ashland, NE) -- The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will hold a career fair next month. Game and Parks says the fair will be held February 4th at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park near Ashland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., agency representatives will be at the Crete Carrier Riverview Lodge to talk about full- and part-time job openings at locations across the state. Positions range from hospitality to maintenance, conservation to business, and more at park and office locations and in our law enforcement, fish, parks and wildlife divisions. In many cases, on-the-job training and certification — such as commercial driver’s license training and CPR and lifeguard certifications — are offered for new employees.
ASHLAND, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35

OMAHA — A year after debate launched over a whopping $335 million law aimed largely at lifting North and South Omaha, 35 recommended grant winners have emerged from a pack of 367. On Tuesday, the legislative committee overseeing the Economic Recovery Act grant program announced its project picks, which range from a makeover of the […] The post Lengthy list of South and North Omaha grant proposals whittled to 35 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Famous Omaha bakery closing over ingredient costs

OMAHA, Neb. — Tuesday marked five years of business for a Benson cookie company, Baked After Dark. But unfortunately, it will also be their last. The owner says with the high price of ingredients they just can't keep going anymore. Frosting their infamous cinnamon rolls and scooping up cookies,...
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Behavioral health care access would expand under bill proposed by Lincoln senator

The patient payment format for certain nonprofit behavioral health care providers would change dramatically under a bill in the Nebraska Legislature that advocates say would expand access to timely, quality care across the state. The bill, called the Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic Act, would allow providers that offer a...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Sage Brothers resolution approved; names could be added to Vietnam Wall

OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska authorities help welcome home injured Valentine Police officer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Valentine Police officer who was injured in the line of duty was welcomed home by the community and local law enforcement on Monday. Officer Jasmine Hoefs was seriously injured while on duty on Dec. 16 when a front-end-loader accidentally ran over her, according to the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

FAA computer issues affect Omaha travelers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Airlines and air passengers were scrambling to get back on schedule Thursday after the FAA experienced a computer outage. Flights were finally able to take off just after 8 a.m. Until that time, flights across the U.S. had been grounded. 6 News was at Eppley Airfield...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Neighbors frustrated with unexplained Cox service outages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When these neighbors near 25th and Chandler in Bellevue talk about freezing, it’s not the weather -- but their cable and Internet service. “What happens is when the Internet goes off, I can’t stream anything, and it just freezes the screen,” said Cox Communications customer Jan Frisbie.
BELLEVUE, NE

