5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Slow Puck Movement, Missing Too Much Loss to WPG
The Pittsburgh Penguins lacked puck movement and speed out of their own zone. The forwards didn’t do enough to come back and help out. And the Penguins lost to the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena. P.O Joseph and Kasperi Kapanen dissected what their respective groups didn’t do...
Penguins Room: Zucker Fight, and What Penguins Didn’t Do vs. Jets (+)
The Pittsburgh Penguins were never really in sync, nor did they especially pressure the Winnipeg Jets. The Penguins were sans their top three defensemen, and coach Mike Sullivan started third-goalie Dustin Tokarski after backup Casey DeSmith was pulled following three quick goals against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. Drew O’Connor...
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing
This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Breaking: Pettersson Out (Illness), Friedman in Penguins Lineup
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense pairs got a little shuffle Friday when they hosted the Winnipeg Jets, and recalled Mark Friedman was in the lineup. The Penguins announced defenseman Marcus Pettersson was out due to illness. Friedman was recalled Friday afternoon, two days after being sent back to the WBS Penguins....
Power Down: Penguins Squander 5-on-3 in 2-1 Loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — The second half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season started just as badly as the first half ended. Oh, perhaps they weren’t listless during their 2-1 loss to Carolina Saturday night at PNC Arena, as they had been for much of a 4-1 defeat by Winnipeg at home 24 hours earlier, but the bottom line was identical.
Penguins Pregame: Pettersson Out Again; DeSmith Starts
RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Marcus Pettersson, who sat out the Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-1 loss to Winnipeg Friday night at PPG Paints Arena because of illness, did not travel here with the team. That means he will miss his second game in a row when the Penguins face Carolina...
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
Locker Room: Power Play Problems Perplex Penguins
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just a few weeks ago, the Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play was not simply productive. It generated at least one goal in each of their first 10 games in December, and was living up to the potential so many people believed it has. But just as...
Dan’s Daily: Huge Karlsson Trade Ask, Penguins Awaken Too Late
The Pittsburgh Penguins woke up in the third period but couldn’t get to overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes. The San Jose Sharks reportedly have a massive price tag on defenseman Erik Karlsson ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The latest on the Vancouver Canucks soap opera, from Tanner Pearson’s injury to Bo Horvat’s likely trade. The Seattle Kraken are the surprise of the NHL, and former Penguins winger Beau Bennett is either joking or is the real-life Mr. Bean.
Penguins Report Card: Carolina Pressure, Lessons of 3rd Period Push (+)
The Carolina Hurricanes might be at the apex of their arc. Their young stars are now maturing stars. Jordan Staal is a battle-tested leader playing some of his best hockey. And the Pittsburgh Penguins’ blue line is sans their primary puck movers. Yet as in each of the three previous games, one goal separated the teams later in the third period.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 13
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip
There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
(Updated) Penguins Skate: Rutta, Fedun on the Ice; Tokarski Starting
The Pittsburgh Penguins defense might not be as thin as feared Friday when the Winnipeg Jets visit PPG Paints Arena. Defenseman Jan Rutta, who did not practice Thursday because of a maintenance day, was on the ice Friday for an optional morning skate. “It was nice to get a day...
Is Penguins’ Thin Blue Line About to Get Thinner?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ franchise defenseman is injured and grieving and apparently won’t resume playing anytime soon. The guy directly behind him on the depth chart hasn’t played in the past dozen games and still hasn’t gotten medical clearance to resume practicing with his teammates. And the...
