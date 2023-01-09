ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing

This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
Power Down: Penguins Squander 5-on-3 in 2-1 Loss

RALEIGH, N.C. — The second half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season started just as badly as the first half ended. Oh, perhaps they weren’t listless during their 2-1 loss to Carolina Saturday night at PNC Arena, as they had been for much of a 4-1 defeat by Winnipeg at home 24 hours earlier, but the bottom line was identical.
Penguins vs. Hurricanes, Game 42: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Pittsburgh Penguins need a victory. The Carolina Hurricanes look like they need, well, a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Penguins, coming off a 4-1 loss at home to Winnipeg Friday night, are trying to claw back into the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference playoff races, while Carolina is attempting to pull out of a skid that had swollen to 0-3-1 before the Hurricanes’ 6-2 victory at Columbus Thursday.
Dan’s Daily: Huge Karlsson Trade Ask, Penguins Awaken Too Late

The Pittsburgh Penguins woke up in the third period but couldn’t get to overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes. The San Jose Sharks reportedly have a massive price tag on defenseman Erik Karlsson ahead of the NHL trade deadline. The latest on the Vancouver Canucks soap opera, from Tanner Pearson’s injury to Bo Horvat’s likely trade. The Seattle Kraken are the surprise of the NHL, and former Penguins winger Beau Bennett is either joking or is the real-life Mr. Bean.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Friday, January 13

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Friday, January 13 as Ian Cameron and Alex B. Smith preview and analyze the Friday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code ICEGUYS at manscaped.com #ad #manscapedpod. Get...
Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip

There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
Is Penguins’ Thin Blue Line About to Get Thinner?

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ franchise defenseman is injured and grieving and apparently won’t resume playing anytime soon. The guy directly behind him on the depth chart hasn’t played in the past dozen games and still hasn’t gotten medical clearance to resume practicing with his teammates. And the...
