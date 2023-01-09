Michael Strahan rips Skip Bayless' reaction to Damar Hamlin as 'inhumane'

Skip Bayless’ tweet following the Damar Hamlin incident last week has been the center of plenty of scrutiny and that scrutiny appeared to continue during Sunday’s NFL on FOX pregame show.

Michael Strahan seemingly called out Bayless, although did not specify him by name, during a conversation about the humanity that the Hamlin incident has brought out amongst the NFL and sports community.

“You spoke about humanity…but there were things done here, by someone here at this network, that were inhumane,” Strahan said. “And we sit here and talk— I’m sorry to take it this route — I just felt like sensible people and sensible human beings have a heart. And they understand your words and what you say have an impact…on that young man’s family. All the attention should be on this young man and his recovery.

“For sensible people, like us here, to say that it didn’t affect anybody at this network, that nobody at this network minded — that’s a lie. Obviously [he] didn’t talk to us. Because it matters to us. It matters to any sensible human being that this young man’s life was bigger than any football game. This young man will hopefully be back — and forget about football — but just have a life. And his family has him. And that’s the most important thing and I think that was lost a little bit in all of this.”

Bayless sent out a series of tweets in the wake of the Hamlin incident, but one in particular did not seem to consider the sensitivity of the situation when he openly wondered how the NFL could possible postpone such an important game.

Bayless did add at the end of the tweet that the game indeed felt irrelevant, but the tone and wording of the tweet did not sit well with many, including Bayless’ co-host Shannon Sharpe, who declined to do his show, “Undisputed,” with him the next day.

