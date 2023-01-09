ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

To Reprise Wolverine Role, Hugh Jackman Says He Has “Six Months” To Get In Shape For ‘Deadpool 3’

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45sZ3Q_0k7vidER00

Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine character in the upcoming third installment of Deadpool and will star opposite Ryan Reynolds.

In a new interview on HBO Max’s Who’s Talking To Chris Wallace , the actor talks about how long it will take to get back in shape to portray the superhero.

“I’ve learned you can’t rush it. I’ve learned that it takes time,” he said (via People ). “So, we have six months from when I finish [Broadway’s The Music Man ] to when I started filming. And I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months.”

Jackman continued, “And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start. And apologies, chickens. Run a mile. Start running now because I’m coming for you.”

The X-Men star also recently teased that his character would not be seeing eye to eye with Reynolds’ Deadpool when they link up in the upcoming movie. In an interview with The Empire Film Podcast , he was asked to categorize the relationship between the two superheroes and he said, “How do I categorize it? Ten being really close, zero being the reality, we’re zero, we’re opposites, hate each other. I’m just talking from my perspective, [Logan’s] frustrated by him, wants to be a million miles away from him or wants to punch him in the head. Unfortunately, he can’t be a million miles away from him in this movie, so I’m probably going to punch him in the head a lot.”

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to be released on November 8, 2024.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Whale’: Read The Screenplay For The Play-Turned-Film That Made Brendan Fraser An Awards-Season Frontrunner

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will factor in this year’s movie awards races. Darren Aronofsky held the movie rights to Samuel D. Hunter’s award-winning 2012 play The Whale for a decade before he finally got the elements he wanted. The wait was definitely worth it: The A24 film has been a success from the first second of the six-minute standing ovation it and the film’s star Brendan Fraser received after its world premiere in September at the Venice Film Festival. Hunter’s story centers on Charlie, a reclusive 600-pound English instructor who lives marooned on his...
Deadline

Sydney Sweeney And Glen Powell To Star In Sony Rom-Com From Will Gluck

EXCLUSIVE: Will Gluck is getting back to his rom-com roots and looks to have landed two of the most sought-after stars in town for his next project. Sources tell Deadline that Sony Pictures has acquired an untitled R-rated romantic comedy, with Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell set to star and Gluck directing. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the project is based on Ilana Wolpert’s script, which Gluck is rewriting. Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Gluck (who with his Olive Bridge Entertainment has a first-look deal at Sony) are producing, with Sweeney exec producing for Fifty-Fifty Films. Natalie Sellers and...
Deadline

Diamond & Silk’s Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was “Unexpected”

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the “Diamond and Silk” duo had died. “Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump posted. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Inside The Capitol During The Dramatic, Dysfunctional And "Deliberative" Moments That Led To Kevin McCarthy Winning The House Speakership Related Story House Adjourns For Second Day With No New Speaker, Stalled Proceedings — Update “Silk...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Deadline

Andy Cohen Says Lisa Rinna’s ‘RHOBH’ Exit Is A “Big Reshuffle” & Hopes “She Will Come Back”

Andy Cohen is making his first comments after Lisa Rinna announced she was leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The Bravo executive producer took to his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy to say that Rinna leaving “is a big reshuffle of the deck.” Cohen mentioned on Andy Cohen Live that he was “surprised” when Rinna said RHOBH “was the longest job she’s ever had.” “She’s a working actor … usually you don’t get a part on a show that goes for eight years,” he added. “So this is a reality show and it goes to show that is a testament to...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Marjorie Taylor Greene Promo Video Removed From Twitter After Dr. Dre’s Copyright Complaint

A video that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted to her Twitter feed, in which she celebrated the election of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House and her bonds with the new chamber leader, was pulled from the platform after a copyright complaint from Dr. Dre. The spot featured Dre’s hit “Still D.R.E.,” but he told TMZ that it was used without his permission. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” he told TMZ. TMZ also posted a cease and desist letter that Dre’s attorney Howard King sent to the congresswoman,...
ARIZONA STATE
RadarOnline

'He Doesn't Want To Face Reality': Notorious Recluse Jack Nicholson's Pals Fear He'll Die Alone Like Buddy Marlon Brando

Jack Nicholson hasn't appeared in public in over a year, and friends fear the legendary lothario will die a recluse like his late buddy Marlon Brando, RadarOnline.com has learned. "He's made it clear his home is his castle. But people just wish he'd come out of the house and pop up to tell them how — or at least reassure folks he's OK," confided an insider.The Shining screen psycho, 85, remains holed up in his luxurious Mulholland Drive mansion and hasn't been seen out on the town since attending an Los Angeles Lakers basketball game on October 19, 2021, with his...
Deadline

Montecito Resident Ellen DeGeneres, Sheltering In Place, Posts Video Of Raging Water Beside Her Home: “This Is Crazy!”

With the National Weather Service warning of (caps theirs) “DANGEROUS LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING across southern Santa Barbara county,” Montecito homeowner Ellen DeGeneres put her own exclamation point of sorts on the situation, posting a video of herself with a raging torrent just over her shoulder and in it remarked, “This stream next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about nine feet up. It could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate.” Related Story Stormy Monday: 101 Closed In Multiple Places, Evacuation Order Issued For Montecito As Much Of Southern California Under Flash Flood Warning...
MONTECITO, CA
Deadline

Prince Harry’s Much Hyped ‘60 Minutes’ Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS

Prince Harry courted about 10.52M U.S. viewers for his sit down with Anderson Cooper for 60 Minutes on Sunday, according to early Nielsen data. The preliminary number can certainly be seen as a win for CBS and for 60 Minutes, which was up 16% from its season-to-date average. But it pales in comparison to the 17.1M people who watched the live broadcast of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, which also aired on CBS, in 2021. It’s fair to note that the couple’s sit down with Oprah was the first time they’d spoken publicly about the experiences that led...
Deadline

Diana Jenkins Leaving ‘The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ After 1 Season

Diana Jenkins is giving up her diamond and leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after only one season. The Bravo star and entrepreneur confirmed her departure from the reality series on her Instagram account. “As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year. You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest,” she shared. “To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Jenkins continued, “I would like...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98

Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Deadline

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Predicts Victory Over Russia After Sean Penn Introduces Him At Golden Globes

The Oscars declined to give a platform to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last year, but the Golden Globes made up for it Tuesday, offering him an opportunity to speak directly to an American and world audience. In taped remarks introduced by Sean Penn, the Ukrainian leader expressed optimism about his country’s efforts to repel the invasion by Russia, which began last February. Related Story Golden Globes: ‘The Fabelmans’ Wins Best Motion Picture Drama – Complete List Related Story Golden Globes TV Review: Ceremony Takes Chance With Weeknight Broadcast, But Snark Replaced With Saccharine In Low-Energy Show Related Story Eddie Murphy "Absolutely Would Go Back" To Host ...
Deadline

Rick Tuber Dies: Emmy-Winning ‘ER’, ‘Chicago Fire’ Film Editor Was 69

Rick Tuber, a TV and film editor who won an Emmy and an ACE Eddie Award for his work on NBC’s classic medical drama ER, died January 7 of a heart attack at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was 69. His death was confirmed to Deadline by a family spokesperson. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Mike Hill Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of Ron Howard Movies Was 73 Related Story Hollywood Mourns 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich, As Fellow Child Actors Salute One Of Their Own Tuber’s many editing credits stretch back to the mid-1980s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

California Congresswoman Katie Porter Announces Run For U.S. Senate In 2024

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) announced on Tuesday that she is running for the U.S. Senate in 2024. Porter, who has gained a media profile for her hard-hitting questioning of House committee witnesses, while often using a whiteboard to explain complicated topics, is seeking the seat currently occupied by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA). Feinstein, 89, who has served in the Senate since 1992, has not yet revealed her plans, but there has been widespread speculation that she will not run again. “California needs a warrior in the Senate—to stand up to special interests, fight the dangerous imbalance in our economy, and hold...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Former Fox News Reporter Rick Leventhal Hospitalized After Car Accident & Suffers 4 Broken Ribs; Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Wife Kelly Dodd Weighs In

Rick Leventhal, the former Fox News correspondent and husband of former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd, was involved in a car accident. The journalist shared a video from the hospital where he provided an update to his fans. “So lucky to be alive & grateful for the well wishes & care I’m getting. 4 broken ribs, fractured bone right foot, wounded pride. So far that’s it,” he captioned the Instagram post. Leventhal detailed that he was traveling on the I-10, just outside of Palm Desert, California during rainy conditions, when he “hit, what felt like a patch of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced To Five Months In New York Tax Case — Update

UPDATE: Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer for the Trump Organization, was sentenced to five months in jail on Tuesday. A New York state judge handed down the sentence after Weisselberg entered a guilty plea to 15 charges related to tax fraud and evasion last summer. That was part of a deal in which he agreed to be a witness against the Trump Organization.  A New York jury last month found the Trump Organization guilty of tax fraud and other charges. Sentencing against the company is scheduled for Friday, with fines of up to $1.6 million. According to the AP, Judge Juan...
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Deadline

Peacock Reveals ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’ Season 4 Cast & It’s A Blast From The Past

Peacock has unveiled the cast for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4 and it’s another “Ex-Wives Club.” Some familiar faces from past seasons of RHUGT are returning as well as housewives that are no longer in any franchise. Related Story 'Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Trailer: Tension Between Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz; Lala Kent Faces Randall Emmett Allegations Related Story Prince Harry's Much Hyped '60 Minutes' Sit-Down No Ratings Coronation For CBS Related Story 'Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin' Scores Season 2 Renewal At Peacock Vicki Gunvalson from The Real Housewives of Orange County will make her second Ultimate Girls Trip appearance after her time...
Deadline

Elizabeth Vargas To Anchor Weekday Program For NewsNation

Elizabeth Vargas is the latest news veteran to join Nexstar’s NewsNation, with plans to launch a weekday news program on April 3. The hourlong Elizabeth Vargas Reports will be based in New York and will air at 6 PM ET/5 PM CT. Vargas also will serve as a regular contributor to daytime and primetime news, analysis and talk programming. Vargas currently hosts the syndicated crime series iCrime, airing on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations, and will continue on that show as well, according to a NewsNation spokesperson. She also served as the host of Fox’s revival of America’s Most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Pamela Brown Tapped As CNN Chief Investigative Correspondent And Anchor

Pamela Brown has a new role at the network as chief investigative correspondent, joining the network’s investigative team after the death of Drew Griffin last month. She’ll also continue to serve as CNN anchor, filling in on the network. Brown has been anchor of the weekend primetime edition of CNN Newsroom and served on the network’s voting integrity team. She also served as senior Washington correspondent, breaking news about the January 6th Committee’s plans for criminal referrals and over former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows’ initial compliance with a committee subpoena. Brown previously covered Donald Trump’s administration as senior White...
WASHINGTON STATE
Deadline

Deadline

154K+
Followers
42K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy