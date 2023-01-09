Read full article on original website
Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29
NICHOLS Tyler Lane Nichols, age 29, of Lewisburg, WV, (formerly of Flat Mountain, Alderson, WV), went home to be with the Lord, with the love of his life and family by his side, on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, VA, following a sudden, unexpected illness. Born on June 20, […] The post Obituary: Tyler Lane Nichols, 29 appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Zachary Wayne Dalton obituary 1998~2022
Zachary Wayne Dalton, 24, of Hurt, VA, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 29, 2022 in Mechanicsburg, PA. Born Saturday, June 27, 1998 in Lynchburg, VA., he was a son of the late Noel Wayne and Cheryl Rowland Ferguson. Zach worked as a solar panel installer for Fusion Mechanical. He loved...
Tammy J McClure obituary 1971~2023
Tammy J McClure, 51, of Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Germantown, MD passed away peacefully at her home in Chambersburg on Thursday January 5, 2023. Born September 27, 1971, in Cheverly, MD, she was a daughter of the late Patrick Wayne and Lynn Marie (Hoption) McIntire. Surviving are her husband,...
Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II
HARRIS Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II of Lewisburg, WV, passed away peacefully on December 16, 2022, with his daughter, Kate Harris, and devoted partner of 15 years, Charlotte Baldwin, by his side. Nat was born in Ronceverte, WV, on December 14, 1948, to the late Carolyn Moore Harris and the late Robert Miller Harris. […] The post Obituary: Dr. Nathaniel “Nat” Noble Harris II appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
John Edwin Smith obituary 1984~2022
John Edwin Smith, 38, of Fayetteville, PA passed away unexpectedly in his home Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Born January 14, 1984 in Chambersburg, PA he was the son of Tina (Cook) Karns (Terry) of Fayetteville and the late Jesse E. Smith. John is survived by his five children, Jasmine M....
Kelsey A Reagan obituary 1996~2023
Kelsey A Reagan, 26, of Shippensburg, passed away the evening of Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital with her loving mother and father by her side. She was born on February 28, 1996 in Chambersburg, a daughter to Terry L. and Michelle L. (Goshert) Reagan. Kelsey was a...
Steven Michael Williams obituary 1994~2022
Steven Michael Williams was born on September 5, 1994, to Kenneth Cole and Jennifer Major in Richmond, Virginia. Steven, and his sister, Whitney, spent much of their childhood in Stuarts Draft, Virginia with their adoptive family until God directed Steven to the Allegany Boys Camp where he developed his perseverance, thoughtfulness for others, and his unwavering faith in the Almighty.
Bryn Ann Jarusewski obituary 1992~2022
Bryn Ann Jarusewski, 30, of Hanover, and formerly of Newville, PA passed away Saturday December 17, 2022 in her home. She was born July 22, 1992 in Newport News, VA, the daughter of Jennifer L. Egger Jarusewski, and Alan J. Jarusewski. Bryn was a 2010 graduate of Big Spring High...
Joseph Hardy, founder of 84 Lumber, dies on 100th birthday
Joseph Hardy III, founder of the 84 Lumber chain of building materials stores and developer of the Nemacolin resort, has died. He was 100.A family statement provided by the company said the family had lost its “patriarch and all-around great man.” A profile posted on the company’s website said he passed away on his 100th birthday Saturday ”surrounded by his loving family singing Broadway show tunes to comfort him at his home in Farmington.”“Many knew Joe as a brilliant businessman and enthusiastic entrepreneur,” said the statement provided by Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber’s vice president of marketing. “Even with his...
