Off to one of the best starts in program history, Arizona State plays at Oregon on Thursday night at Eugene, Ore., hoping to extend its winning streak to three games. The Sun Devils (13-3, 4-1 Pac-12) have at least 13 wins in their first 16 games for just the seventh time since the 1945-46 season. It is the team’s first 13-3 start since 2017-18 and the record is tied for the best 16-game start under head coach Bobby Hurley.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO