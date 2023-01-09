Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.

