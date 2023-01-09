Read full article on original website
How FedEx's Fred Smith and a film helped renew search for 1st Black Navy pilot's remains
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The film Devotion reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of Jesse Brown, America's first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 after having to crash land his damaged plane during the Korean War. Fred Smith, the founder of Memphis-based FedEx, financed the film about Brown because...
WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
thesource.com
Memorial Services For Gangsta Boo To be Held In Memphis And Mississippi This Weekend
According to a recently issued press release, the Celebration of Life and Funeral Services for Lola “Gangsta Boo” Mitchell, the “Queen of Memphis”, will be held this weekend in her native Memphis and Southaven, Mississippi respectively. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday,...
Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
desotocountynews.com
Prison sentence for possessing fraudulent benefit cards
Credit United States Attorney-Northern District of Mississippi. A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on Sept. 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, age 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment...
Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
southarkansassun.com
Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi
Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
desotocountynews.com
Student detained for having Airsoft pistol in school
Hernando Police report that officers were called to Hernando High School Wednesday when a student was found in possession of a replica “Glock” style Airsoft pistol on campus. In a Facebook post, police said the Airsoft pistol was confiscated and there were no reports of the pistol being...
Lexington Progress
Maness Signs with Memphis
Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
actionnews5.com
8,500+ vehicles stolen in Memphis in 2022, city councilor suggests legal action against auto manufacturers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 2022 crime numbers are in for the City of Memphis, and it was a roller coaster of positive and negative trends. Homicides are down, but auto theft is up dramatically. In total, 8,528 vehicles were reported stolen in Memphis, and what comes as no shock...
2023 Ole Miss football schedule: Games, dates, opponents
How do things look for Ole Miss in the SEC West title chase and the College Football Playoff hunt for the 2023 season? Let's take a look at the complete Ole Miss football schedule for the Rebels' 2023 campaign. 2023 Ole Miss football schedule: Games, dates, opponentsSept. 2 vs. Mercer Sept. 9 at ...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
Funeral for Marine with no family open to public
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
Fight outside Cordova restaurant leads to double hit-and-run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “Fighting with a vehicle is not smart.”. It was an after-party fight. That’s what usually happens in situations like that. They wait until the club closes,” said Eugene Sanders, Cordova. And that is exactly what Jason King, the owner of Mugshots New Bar...
Memphis church vandalized twice in one month, pastor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis church was vandalized just days into the new year, and it wasn’t the first time recently. Now the hunt is underway to find out who was behind the break-in. “Everything was broken. Anything that could have been broken was broken. It was demolished...
How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis
Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church
► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
