Olive Branch, MS

WREG

WDIA makes history with 1st Black female program director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WDIA, the first radio station in the country to be programmed for black listeners, is promoting 95.7 Hallelujah FM‘s Tracy Bethea to be its new program director, a role that had been held by the late Bobby O’Jay. Many listeners tuned in Wednesday to hear that the radio veteran will become the station’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two kids killed in Mississippi hostage situation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Two children were shot to death after a hostage situation in Mississippi on Monday. Police say they arrived at a residence at 325 Coldwater River Road in Jonestown, Mississippi around 2 a.m. and located a 25-year-old Marquez Griffin, who was holding a child at gunpoint. Deputies were eventually able to get […]
JONESTOWN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Prison sentence for possessing fraudulent benefit cards

Credit United States Attorney-Northern District of Mississippi. A Pontotoc man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 4 years in prison following his conviction for possession of fraudulent unemployment benefit cards. According to court documents, on Sept. 2, 2020, Deonte Dilworth, age 28, was found in possession of approximately 26 unemployment...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Memphis Mayor: Revolving door at courts is city’s top problem

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Murders and homicides decreased in Memphis in 2022. Wednesday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland talked to WREG about how he wants to make the city safer in 2023. There were 302 homicides last year, versus the record-setting 347 homicides the year before, MPD said Tuesday. There were 200 murders last year, versus 247 […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect in killing of two Memphis teens captured in Ohio

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second suspect has been charged in connection to a Hickory Hill shooting that left two teens dead. According to police, Kameron Newsom, 20, was captured in Ohio on Dec. 20 along with suspect Julius Black for the fatal shootings of a 17-year-old boy and 14-year-old Naterria Douglass on Dec. 17. Court […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Man Kills 2 Children, Holds Another Hostage In Mississippi

Marquez Griffin was arrested after killing 2 children and holding another one hostage in Jonestown, Mississippi. Fortunately for the third child, authorities were able to talk Griffin into dropping his weapon. Marquez Griffin, 25, was arrested after allegedly shooting two children to death and holding another one hostage in Jonestown,...
JONESTOWN, MS
desotocountynews.com

Student detained for having Airsoft pistol in school

Hernando Police report that officers were called to Hernando High School Wednesday when a student was found in possession of a replica “Glock” style Airsoft pistol on campus. In a Facebook post, police said the Airsoft pistol was confiscated and there were no reports of the pistol being...
HERNANDO, MS
Lexington Progress

Maness Signs with Memphis

Another dream came true for a member of the Lexington High School Lady Tigers softball team last Friday, January 6, 2023. Marley Maness’ lifelong dream was the one that became a reality. Marley was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates, as she signed her Letter of Intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink to the line that showed her commitment and scholarship offered by the University of Memphis.
LEXINGTON, TN
WREG

Memphis Fire Dept. division chief booted over behavior toward recruits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The head of training at the Memphis Fire Department is off the job after being accused of inappropriate behavior toward new recruits. Eric Shane Howell, a Memphis Fire division chief, is said to have violated five personnel policies, including harassment. Recruits who reached out to WREG Investigators were too scared to give […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
rolling out

How Ernest Strickland is helping Black businesses in Memphis

Ernest Strickland is the president and CEO of the Black Business Association of Memphis. Strickland has led a multitude of successful economic and workforce development projects throughout his career. Strickland comes to the BBA after a stellar 15-year career with the Greater Memphis Chamber. In his last role at the chamber, Ernest served as SVP of workforce. He launched Memphis’ community-wide workforce development initiative, Upskill 901, a program aimed at training 10,000 individuals over three years.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found shot, burning behind Memphis church

► Please see our updated story with details about Larry Thorn here. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Detectives found a man shot dead in a South Memphis neighborhood Tuesday, and a witness says the body had been set on fire. Officers were called to the 1400 block of Gold Avenue just before 7 a.m. They say they […]
MEMPHIS, TN

