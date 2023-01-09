The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Jan. 12 saw former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried comment on a possible FTX recovery and tell his side of the story. Elsewhere, Nexo has been accused of financial crimes and has had its offices raided. Lido is accumulating staked ETH, while Binance is doubling down on Fetch.ai. Plus, research on Genesis and its GUSD stablecoin — alongside reports that the company owes creditors $3 billion.

2 DAYS AGO