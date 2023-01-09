Pedestrian killed following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that a pedestrian died after a crash that happened on Sunday.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the 6000 block of White Horse Rd.

According to troopers, A 2001 Ford F-250 was traveling Southbound on White Horse Rd.

The coroner said that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on White Horse Road while trying to cross the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the pedestrian as Gerald Louis Moten, 55, of Piedmont.

The crash remains under investigation by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

