Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Why Was Kliff Kingsbury Fired as Head Coach From the Arizona Cardinals After 4 Seasons?
It was less than a year ago — in March 2022 — that the Arizona Cardinals gave their head coach a multi-year contract extension that would have kept him at the top of the coaching staff through 2027. So then why was Kliff Kingsbury fired from the Cards on Monday, Jan. 9?
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
Why this coaching search will be different for Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill |Opinion
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill has participated in many coaching searches. But this one will be different.
NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video
Last year, Odell Beckham Jr. made quite a few headlines when he had to be removed from a plane by police after he refused to deboard by himself. Beckham’s version of the incident was quite a bit different than what was reported in the media, but with the police body cam now public, everyone can Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Odell Beckham Jr. video appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyler Murray's NFL career will be defined by his 'reset' and how he responds to new coach
Kyler Murray underwent surgery to repair the torn ACL in his right knee last Tuesday and the following day, Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals quarterback had a conversation over the phone about what was to come next. No, it wasn’t about Kingsbury’s future as the team’s head coach. That ended...
thecomeback.com
Arizona Cardinals announce latest major move
The Arizona Cardinals finished their 2022-2023 season with a 38-13 shellacking at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. That sent the Cardinals to 4-13 on the season, good enough for last place in the NFC West. The Cardinals wasted little time clearing house. The franchise announced the...
Could Arizona Cardinals hire next head coach from within?
The Arizona Cardinals need a new head coach after letting go of Kliff Kingsbury this week. They might not end up going too far to find their next coach. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that the Cardinals are expected to give defensive coordinator Vance Joseph a long look as a head coach candidate.... The post Could Arizona Cardinals hire next head coach from within? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
