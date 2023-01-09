ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All Florida NFL teams make playoffs for first time in over 20 years

By Rachel Tucker
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — All three NFL teams headquartered in the state of Florida have made the playoffs for the 2022-2023 season, marking the first time this has happened in over 20 years.

One would have to go back to the turn of the 21st century to find the last time the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins all clinched a spot in the postseason.

In the 1999-2000 season, the Jaguars and Buccaneers won the AFC Central and NFC Central divisions, respectively, while the Dolphins secured a wildcard spot. Jacksonville and Tampa Bay made it to their respective conference championships, but would ultimately come short of securing a slot in the big game.

The 1999-2000 postseason was the closest football fans would get to seeing an all-Florida Super Bowl. The St. Louis Rams would go on to defeat the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXIV.

In the 23 years since that season, the Jaguars and Buccaneers have changed divisions. Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl twice (2002, 2020) and won their division in 2005, 2007, 2021 and 2022. The Bucs also appeared in the 2001 postseason.

Miami won its division once (2008) and would participate in the postseason two more times (2016, 2022). Jacksonville won the AFC South in 2017 and 2022 and made the postseason in 2005 and 2007.

With week 18 wrapping up and the postseason still taking shape, it’s too early to tell if a Florida vs. Florida Super Bowl is in the cards. If the Jaguars clinch their conference championship, it would be their first appearance in a Super Bowl since joining the league in 1995. If the Dolphins win the AFC, it would be their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1980s.

