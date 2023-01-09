ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIME

The Biggest Revelations From 60 Minutes and Prince Harry’s Other Bombshell Interviews

By Armani Syed, Eliana Dockterman
TIME
TIME
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0fBK_0k7vgysY00

It’s been a whirlwind week for Prince Harry and his upcoming memoir Spare hasn’t even been formally published yet.

Amid tabloid leaks and illicit copies of the book accidentally making their way to Spanish bookstores, Spare has already been ransacked for shocking revelations and made global headlines before it officially hits the shelves on Tuesday. This is the landscape into which three pre-recorded interviews of Harry discussing his book were released on Sunday evening.

Read More: Spare Might Be the Biggest Bombshell Royal Memoir Ever. But It’s Not the Only One

The first interview aired at 9 p.m. in the U.K. on Sunday with ITV Correspondent Tom Bradby steering the conversation. At times, Bradby played devil’s advocate and channeled the voice of his critics by putting hard questions to Harry, but the royal played it safe by reiterating a lot of the same narratives he had shared in previous interviews. The duke upheld a razor sharp focus on the “briefings, leakings, and plantings,” which take place between royals and the British press, and expressed a desire to leave behind his true narrative as a historical artifact.

Harry hammered home that message in another interview that same day with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes , this time pointing a finger specifically at Queen Consort Camilla, who he claimed traded damning stories about other royals to the press to improve her image. He went on to emphasize how the palace’s relationship with the toxic British tabloids took a toll on his mother, Princess Diana, and, later, his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Here is everything we learned about the royal institution, the British media, and Harry’s personal relationships from his various book interviews.

Harry insists he never called his family racist

Prince Harry explained his understanding of the term “unconscious bias” and how he believes it differs from racism by delving into the controversy surrounding Lady Susan Hussey, William’s 83-year-old godmother and a long-standing lady of the household.

Hussey, Queen Elizabeth II’s former lady-in-waiting, apologized and resigned from her position in December after she repeatedly asked Ngozi Fulani, a black British charity boss where she was “really” from in a prolonged encounter at a Buckingham Palace event on tackling domestic violence. Prince Harry said the row was a “very good example of the environment” within the Royal institution.

“After our Oprah interview, they said that they were going to bring in a diversity tsar. That hasn’t happened. Everything they said was going to happen hasn’t happened,” he added. The royal emphasized that he never called his family racist; he said he just pointed out their unconscious bias, which they can work on.

Prince Harry continued to say that he and Meghan Markle “loved” Hussey and that he was glad to hear that Fulani had been invited to the palace to discuss what happened.

“She never meant any harm at all,” he said of Hussey’s comments. “But the response from the British press, and from people online because of the stories that they wrote was horrendous.”

William tried to forbid Harry from keeping his beard at his wedding

In a more unusual encounter, Harry tells Bradby that William took issue with him keeping facial hair for his wedding despite the Queen, his late grandmother, granting him permission to keep his beard for the 2018 ceremony.

When Bradby asked what the disagreement was actually about, Harry said: “I think a lot of it is to do with – I mean I refer to it as heir/spare but also older brother/younger brother. There’s a level of competition there.”

Read More: Prince Harry’s Bitter Feud With His Older Brother William Has Centuries of History

He added: “And again, writing this, I remembered that William had a beard himself and that granny and other people, the ones to tell—told him that he had to shave it off.” The duke then said that he explained to his grandmother that his beard felt like a “shield to his anxiety” and that was the reason for the different standard.

Harry believed that his mother may still be alive

Harry was 12 years old when his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car accident in Paris while being chased by the paparazzi. For many years as a teenager, the young prince believed that his mother may still be alive and had simply disappeared to escape the pressures of public life. “I just refused to accept she was gone. Part of ‘She would never do this to us’ but also ‘This is all part of a plan.’” He says that he would discuss this hope with William, who had similar thoughts. He believed some day, “She would call us, and we would go and join her.”

It was only when Harry was in his 20s and asked to see photos of the car accident that killed Princess Diana that he let go of the fantasy of seeing his mother again. He made the tragic realization while reviewing the photos that the last thing his mother saw before she passed away was the flash of a camera.

Harry experimented with drugs to help with his grief

Initially, Harry says he dealt with his grief through alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine. He credits his military career from saving him from spinning out of control.

As an adult, Harry has experimented with other types of drugs in a much more controlled environment. He says he has used psychedelics to deal with the grief about his mother, including ayahuasca, psilocybin, and mushrooms, all in a controlled space.

“I would never recommend people to do this recreationally, but doing it with the right people if you’re suffering from a huge amount of loss, grief, or trauma, then these things have a way of working as a medicine,” he said. “For me they cleared the windscreen, the windshield, the misery of loss.”

Harry says that Camilla “sacrificed” him to her “personal PR altar”

Cooper said during the interview that Spare was particularly cutting when it came to the depiction of Harry’s stepmother Camilla, now queen consort. As boys, William and Harry both directly asked their father not to marry Camilla. “We thought it was going to cause more harm than good, and if he was now with his person, surely that was enough,” he told Cooper. “We wanted him to be happy.”

But Harry was wary of Camilla in part because her reputation had been so tarnished in the British press. Harry’s father King Charles has admitted to having a multi-year affair with Camilla while he was married to Harry’s mother, Diana. Diana famously once said of Camilla, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.” Harry argues that Camilla had to work to make herself more appealing to the British people after that revelation—and claims that she would trade secrets about other royals with the press to do so.

“The need for her to rehabilitate her image, that made her dangerous because of the connections she was forging within the British press. And there was an openness on both sides to trade in information,” he said in the interview. “And with a family built on hierarchy, and with her on the way to being queen consort, there was going to be people or bodies left in the street because of that.”

According to Anderson Cooper, Harry writes in the book that Camilla “sacrificed me on her personal PR altar.”

The royals didn’t invite Harry on a plane to rush to the Queen’s deathbed

He was in London last September in a charity event when the palace announced Queen Elizabeth II, his grandmother, was under medical supervision in Scotland at Balmoral Castle. “I asked my brother, I said, ‘What are your plans? How are you and Kate getting up there?’ And then a couple of hours later, all of the family members that live within the Windsor and Ascot were jumping on a plane together, a plane with 12, 14, maybe 16 seats…I was not invited.”

By the time Harry reached Balmoral on his own, the Queen had died.

Harry says he’s doing interviews to get through to his family

Even before the book’s publication, Harry has faced criticism for airing his family’s dirty laundry rather than resolving his issues with them in private. When Cooper challenged Harry on this point, Harry claimed that writing a book and conducting honest interviews was the only way he knew how to get through to his family.

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately, there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he said. “Trying to speak a language that perhaps they understand, I will sit here and speak truth to you with the words that come out of my mouth rather than using someone else, an unnamed source, to feed lies or narrative to a tabloid media that literally radicalizes its readers to potentially cause harm to my family—my wife, my kids.”

Harry and Meghan are ready to apologize and reconcile

It’s difficult to imagine that Harry and William will ever share the close bond they once had after the publication of Spare . The book details, among other things, a physical confrontation between the two brothers that ended in William grabbing Harry by the collar and shoving him to the ground before asking him to keep the incident a secret. Harry confirmed in the interview he has not spoken to his father or his brother in “quite awhile”

Harry, meanwhile, continues to feel burned by the palace’s silence on issues that personally affect his family. Cooper brought up an article in the British tabloid The Sun written by a TV host in which the author said he dreamed of Meghan walking naked through the streets of Britain having excrement thrown at her. The palace did not respond to the disturbing piece. “There comes a point when silence is betrayal,” Harry said.

The Duke of Sussex said he “can’t see” himself returning to life as a full-time royal, but maintained the “ball is in their court” in terms of personal reconciliation. “We will openly apologize for anything we’ve done wrong.”

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Reveals He Received Message Prohibiting Him & Meghan Markle From Seeing Queen Elizabeth II Before Megxit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "blocked" from seeing Queen Elizabeth II shortly before they chose to step away from the royal family.After spending Christmas 2019 in Canada, Harry set up what should have been a heartwarming sleepover with his wife at his grandmother's, however, the couple received a text instructing them not to visit moments before their flight into London."Before we left I spoke to my grandmother as well and told her that we were coming back on the 6th, and I would love to come and see you," Harry recalled of his New Year's plans during the fifth...
SheKnows

King Charles III Has Reportedly Made This Jaw-Dropping Move Signaling That Prince Andrew Is ‘On His Own’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III is reportedly making moves that his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, did not do during her reign — and it’s against his own brother, Prince Andrew. The Duke of York is reportedly no longer welcome at Buckingham Palace as most of his privileges as a royal family member are over.
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Page Six

Judge Judy blasts ‘selfish, spoiled’ Prince Harry: I would be ‘furious’

Judge Judy called Prince Harry “selfish” and “spoiled” for writing bombshell claims against his royal family in his new memoir, “Spare.” “I will tell you that I would be furious, and would think that that child or that grandchild was a selfish, spoiled, ungrateful one,” the “Judge Judy” star (real name: Judy Sheindlin) said Tuesday on “Good Morning Britain.” Sheindlin’s brutally honest response came after she was asked how she would feel if her own family member had done that to her. “That’s what I would feel, and be really hurt,” Sheindlin, 80, continued. “I think anybody – anybody with a brain –...
The Independent

Prince Harry dodges question on why he and Meghan Markle haven’t given up their royal titles

The Duke of Sussex dodged questions about renouncing his royal title during his recent interview with Anderson Cooper.Ahead of the release of his forthcoming book Spare, Prince Harry sat down with journalist Anderson Cooper on Sunday (8 January) for an episode of CBS’ 60 Minutes. The 38-year-old royal discussed many of the shocking revelations written in his memoir, which hits shelves this Tuesday.However, Cooper shared some of the criticisms Harry’s received since he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles as senior royals in 2020. He pointed out that the Sussexes gave a bombshell interview with...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage

Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
The Independent

Meghan’s lawyer says William’s aide could not have spoken ‘without authority’

The Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer has claimed a former senior aide of the Prince of Wales could not have given evidence in Meghan’s copyright lawsuit against a newspaper publisher “without the authority of his bosses”.Evidence from Jason Knauf, Harry and Meghan’s former communications secretary who at the time was a key aide of the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, was relied upon by Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL) as it appealed Meghan’s legal victory.The duchess had successfully sued ANL, publisher of the Mail on Sunday and Mail Online, over five articles that reproduced parts of a “personal and private”...
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Middleton Blasts Harry & Meghan Following Netflix Doc: You Betrayed Me!

Well, Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series has aired in its entirety, and it’s inspired just about every kind of hot take imaginable. Casual viewers might have complained that the show was a bit too deliberately paced (read: boring), but apparently, the British tabloid press and the royal family witnessed something else entirely.
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The Independent

Meghan Markle reveals private texts from Beyonce telling her she’d break ‘curses’

Beyonce once texted Meghan Markle to tell her she was “selected to break generational curses”, according to the duchess.In the latest episode (episode 6) of the new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, Markle told of how the US pop star messaged her after Markle was interviewed on Oprah.“Beyonce just texted, just checking in... I still can’t believe she knows who I am…” Markle said. “She said she wants me to feel safe and protected.“She admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability and thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed.”In 2021, Markle...
The Independent

Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family

Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TIME

TIME

86K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and current events from around the globe.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy