Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
CBS Sports
2023 NFL playoffs: Patrick Mahomes is the oldest quarterback in the AFC, showcasing how young the field is
The youth movement has officially arrived in the AFC, with Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow leading the way. Mahomes already has an MVP and a Super Bowl, Burrow has a Super Bowl appearance, and Allen has been to conference title game. Those three -- plus Lamar Jackson --...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys Arrest Warrant
An arrest warrant has reportedly been issued for Dallas Cowboys rookie pass rusher Sam Williams in conjunction with his alleged role in a car crash last month. The misdemeanor warrant is for reckless driving, per the Plano (Tex.) Police Department. The wreck occurred back on December 22. ...
Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a serious car accident last month, and the incident has led to a warrant being issued for his arrest. Police in Plano, Texas, told TMZ on Wednesday that a warrant has been issued for Williams on a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. A police spokesperson said... The post Cowboys player has warrant issued for arrest days before playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Aaron Rodgers declines to give jersey to Lions wideout Jameson Williams, fueling retirement speculation
Once the Detroit Lions officially defeated the Packers and eliminated them from playoff contention on Sunday night, the focus then shifted to Aaron Rodgers and the possibility that the Green Bay quarterback has played his last game in the NFL. Of course, Rodgers' future with the Packers and the NFL, in general, has been a rollercoaster for the past few years, but the four-time MVP did seem to be a little more sentimental this time around.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
CBS Sports
WATCH: Georgia players eat food on sideline during blowout win over TCU in national championship game
The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship was over by halftime. Georgia smashed TCU, 65-7, when all was said and done. The game was so far out of reach in the second half that there was more attention being paid to the food at SoFi Stadium than the game itself. After TCU scored a touchdown to cut Georgia's lead to three points in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took a complete stranglehold on the national title showdown. Georgia scored 55 straight points as the audience, and some of the players, turned their focus elsewhere.
Former Stanford head coach interviews for Broncos job in quest for first NFL head-coaching gig: reports
The Denver Broncos are continuing to make the rounds on head-coaching candidates, as they have reportedly interviewed former Stanford head coach David Shaw.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Not seen at practice
Higgins doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Higgins dealt with a concussion, toe injury and an ankle sprain in the first half of the season and a hamstring injury for the first three weeks of December. The Bengals' practice report Wednesday should reveal if Higgins' absence is due to an aggravation of the hamstring injury or something else.
CBS Sports
49ers' Javon Kinlaw: Still dealing with injury
Kinlaw (knee) was listed as a limited participant on the 49ers' injury report Tuesday. Kinlaw was activated from injured reserve Dec. 23 and played in each of the final three games of the regular season, though he's still routinely appeared on the injury report with this lingering knee injury. The 25-year-old did play 42 percent of San Francisco's defensive snaps Week 18, marking his most significant playing time since returning from IR. With fellow defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot/ankle) also dealing with persistent injuries, it will be worth monitoring the status of these two heading into Saturday's wild-card matchup versus Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Practices in full
Thompson (ankle) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, head coach Mike McDaniel indicated Monday that Thompson sustained "some bumps and bruises" during the Dolphins' Week 18 win over the Jets, but the quarterback's ankle injury didn't prevent him from participating fully Wednesday. Meanwhile, McDaniel told Louis-Jacques that the Dolphins are currently preparing for Thompson to start Sunday's wild-card game against the Bills, with Teddy Bridgewater still working his way back from a dislocated pinky finger on his throwing hand as well as a knee issue. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa remains in the concussion protocol and won't be available this weekend.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Tommy Tremble: Finishes second season
Tremble caught 19 of 32 targets for 174 yards and three touchdowns while playing all 17 games in the 2022 season. Tremble's receiving output closely resembled that of his 2021 rookie campaign, although he totaled one more touchdown this term. In an underwhelming offense alongside fellow tight end Ian Thomas, Tremble's upside was restricted. While a potential change in the coaching staff and starting quarterback this offseason could offer Tremble a new situation in 2023, it's also possible Carolina adds a more dynamic tight end to go with he and Thomas, leaving the former third-rounder's stock in question for the time being.
CBS Sports
49ers' Tyrion Davis-Price: Disappointing rookie campaign
Davis-Price finishes his rookie season with 34 rushing attempts for 99 yards and no touchdowns or receptions across six active games. Davis-Price had an opportunity to earn significant playing time following starter Elijah Mitchell's Week 1 injury, but he wound up falling behind undrafted rookie Jordan Mason and practice-squad veteran Tevin Coleman on the depth chart at multiple points throughout the year. The third-round pick didn't show enough as a pure runner in limited opportunities, and he didn't profile as a pass-catcher out of college. Davis-Price will have to fight for his spot on the active roster with San Francisco in 2023 after a lackluster start to his career.
CBS Sports
Titans' Caleb Shudak: Gets another deal with Titans
Tennessee signed Shudak to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports. Shudak signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa this past offseason. The rookie then landed on the reserve/PUP list with an undisclosed injury in mid August, and he was not activated by Tennessee until Nov. 26. Shudak made his NFL debut Week 12 in place of injured starting kicker Randy Bullock, going 3-for-4 on field-goal attempts while converting his lone extra-point try. The 25-year-old Shudak finished the season on the team's practice squad, and he'll look for another chance to make the active roster during the 2023 offseason.
CBS Sports
Lions' Maurice Alexander: Inks futures deal with Detroit
The Lions signed Alexander (ankle) to a reserve/future contract Monday, Tim Twentyman of the team's official site reports. Alexander moved back and forth between Detroit's active roster and practice squad over the first half of the season. The 25-year-old then picked up an ankle injury while making his third and final practice-squad elevation against Miami in Week 8. Alexander thus finished the 2022 campaign with one reception for seven yards over four appearances, and he'll now look to carve out a permanent spot on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.
CBS Sports
Pacers' Myles Turner: Late scratch Wednesday
Turner will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks due to back spasms. Turner was slated to play and was listed in the starting lineup but will not suit up Wednesday due to back spasms. James Johnson will take his place in the starting five while Isaiah Jackson and Goga Bitadze are candidates to see more action with Aaron Nesmith (illness) and Oshae Brissett (hamstring) both sidelined. Turner's next chance to play will come Friday against Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Mathew Barzal: Expected to play Tuesday
Barzal (lower body) is expected to be available to play Tuesday versus Dallas, Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now reports. Barzal returned to the top line during Monday's practice after being a late scratch for Friday's contest against Calgary. He leads the Islanders with 30 assists and 41 points in 40 games this season.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Officially probable vs. Suns
Curry (shoulder) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Kendra Andrews of ESPN reports. Curry took part in practice Friday, went through another full session Monday and now appears to be on track to play for the first time since Dec. 14. If the two-time MVP does play Tuesday, it'll put an end to an 11-game streak of absences due to a left shoulder injury. Given the layoff, it's possible the Warriors could exercise caution with Curry's workload for a game or two, but fantasy managers should feel mostly comfortable locking the star guard into lineups this week. Prior to the injury, Curry was averaging 29.7 points, 7.0 assists, 6.5 rebounds and 5.0 threes over his last 20 games.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Questionable to return
Murray exited Wednesday's contest against the Suns with a left ankle sprain and is questionable to return. Murray managed to score 16 points and dish out six assists across 25 minutes before leaving the hardwood. With the Nuggets up by a wide margin, Murray shouldn't be needed for the rest of the contest even if he is healthy enough to return. Bones Hyland will likely pick up a couple more minutes Wednesday if Murray stays sidelined.
