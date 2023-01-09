The Knights tumble their way to OVAC Cheering Championships

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF)– With the OVAC Cheering Championships right around the corner, squads are buckling down and perfecting their routines.

The Wheeling Central Catholic Maroon Knights are no exception.

Senior Anna Hester says her squad is full go until they hit the mat.

Everyone sees a snip bit of what we do. They don’t see us in the gym six days a week…tumbling…and throwing girls in the air… It’s a whole different world when you go into competition. ANNA HESTER, WHEELING PARK CHEERLEADER

You can find Jocelyn Waterhouse at center mat.

She is a sophomore and is primarily known for her outstanding tumbling ability.

It really takes a lot of stamina to get through it because it’s hard coming from a states routine to OVAC and learning it in like a month and a half. JOCELYN WATERHOUSE, WHEELING PARK CHEERLEADER

The Maroon Knights are full force preparing for battle. The squad won regionals and placed second in states.

Now they have a little over a month to rework their routine, in hopes of once again be victorious at OVAC.

I’m extremely extremely proud of this team. They’re so driven. They do so much own their own and we’re just always trying to bring out the very best in them in any way we can. JESSI BECKER, WHEELING PARK HEAD CHEER COACH

All this training is for a two minute and thirty second routine, that’s done in addition to a showstopping cheer.

Their performance is scored based on a variety of things, such as technique, difficulty, creativity, timing and spirit.

We do a lot more tumbling in the OVAC routine but just things like utilizing the floor more. We use signs. We’re using flags this year, something different. So, trying to keep it fresh and trying to stand out in the crowd when a lot of people are doing the same thing, is a challenge. JESSI BECKER, WHEELING PARK HEAD CHEER COACH

The squad competes in division AA

The OVAC Cheering Championship will take place on Saturday, February 4 th at WesBanco Arena.

