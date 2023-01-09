ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders Inauguration Livestream Tuesday Jan 10th

Arkansas PBS will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage of the inauguration of the first female governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, from the state capitol in Little Rock. The schedule is Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Watch statewide on Arkansas PBS, or livestream on YouTube....
ARKANSAS STATE
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart

Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
STUTTGART, AR
onespiritblog.com

Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient

There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy