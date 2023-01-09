Read full article on original website
ualrpublicradio.org
Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school
Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wraps up big day with inaugural ball
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders celebrated her first night in office in Little Rock.
Arkansas non-profits and urgent care clinics continue to deal with vet shortage
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Veterinary clinics in Arkansas continue to deal with the nationwide vet shortage, which is making it more difficult to take in and care for animals. Arkansans For Animals is the longest-running low-cost spay and neuter clinic in the state. According to Executive Director Mariam Hillard, the organization plays a big role in the community and the vet shortage is making the day-to-day operation more challenging.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Jan. 1 - 7: 1. Sam Walton's truck moved from Bentonville Square. LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Famous Sam Walton pickup truck has been moved from Bentonville Square Thursday, our content partner 40/29 News reported.
mysaline.com
Watch Sarah Huckabee Sanders Inauguration Livestream Tuesday Jan 10th
Arkansas PBS will provide live broadcast and streaming coverage of the inauguration of the first female governor of Arkansas, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, from the state capitol in Little Rock. The schedule is Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Watch statewide on Arkansas PBS, or livestream on YouTube....
Conway community holds prayer vigil for Peyton Hillis, family
Conway native and former Razorback, Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his kids from nearly drowning earlier last week.
Parkview grad, Little Rock sailor receives award from Navy
A class of 2019 Parkview grad has received an award from the Navy while serving aboard an amphibious assault ship.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Lori Ann Morgan of Stuttgart
Lori Ann Morgan, 50, of Stuttgart passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at her home. Lori was born Feb. 23, 1972, in Midwest City, Okla. She was a licensed practical nurse at Baptist Health-Stuttgart and attended Stuttgart Harvest Church. Her father, Walter Cox; and two brothers, John Paul Cox, and...
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
onespiritblog.com
Hot Springs Hospice Family Room Dedicated in Memory of Patient
There’s now a place for grieving families to find comfort and rest at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs thanks to a patient’s family and friends. Recently, the hospital transitioned to in-room hospice on 2W. Sharon Wilson was one of the first hospice patients to be a part of this transition.
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
Man arrested after 'desecrating' Arkansas church altar with sledgehammer
LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. — An Arkansas man has been arrested after he brought a sledgehammer and an axe into a local church and 'desecrated' the building. According to the Catholic Diocese of Little Rock, an unnamed man allegedly entered St. Benedict Church at Subiaco Abbey before "severely [damaging] the altar."
Little Rock police investigating fatal pedestrian collision
Little Rock police have said they are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision Tuesday night
Crash near Arkadelphia shuts down I-30 in all directions
All east and westbound lanes of Interstate 30 are blocked near Arkadelphia while crews clear a wreck involving an 18-wheeler.
Conway, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Conway. The Magnet Cove High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph High School on January 09, 2023, 18:00:00. The England High School basketball team will have a game with St. Joseph High School on January 10, 2023, 15:00:00.
Man killed in Monday night shooting at Arkansas intersection, police say
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
