Read full article on original website
Related
mysaline.com
Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Saline County authorities arrest suspect in fatal shooting of roofer
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: William Bettis posted a $25,000 bond and was released from the Saline County Detention Center on Wednesday. The Saline County Sheriff's Department arrested a 52-year-old man on Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Franklin Ramirez, who was working on the job as a roofer when the shooting occurred.
arkadelphian.com
3 arrested for Lark Place robbery
Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
KATV
15-year-old arrested and being charged as an adult in Jacksonville
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department announced on Tuesday they took the 15-year-old into custody on Monday. Police said on Jan. 1 an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The officer tried to stop a black SUV with temporary tags at 300 Marshall Road, the Willow...
KTLO
Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people
A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
mysaline.com
Appeals, Felonies, and Arrest Warrants in Friday’s Saline County Court Filings 01092023
63aw-23-5 State V Lance Thomas Jewell, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63aw-23-6 State V Jonah J Conyears, Arrest Warrant, ., Saline Circuit. 63cv-23-21 Dmc Crane Rental Llc V James Thomas, Contract – Other, 22nd Circuit Division 3, Saline Circuit. 63pr-23-5 Richard Glezman, Decedent Estate Administration, 22nd Circuit Division 4,...
mysaline.com
Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
PBPD: Man killed in Monday night shooting at intersection
Police in Pine Bluff are investigating after a Monday night shooting at an intersection left one man dead.
KATV
Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
YAHOO!
Law officers shoot, kill Faulkner County, Arkansas man after pursuit Sunday
Law officers opened fire on a man who reportedly had a gun early Sunday in Faulkner County, killing the man who had allegedly fled a traffic stop, the Arkansas State Police report. Scotty Helton, 53, of Faulkner County, was shot and killed after a pursuit that sped through Conway and...
Little Rock police ID victim in Stagecoach Road shooting
Little Rock police have identified the victim in a Friday night shooting on Stagecoach Road.
Little Rock police activate Silver Alert in search for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated a Silver Alert in reference to a missing Little Rock man. 77-year-old Alonzo Moses was last known to be at 1508 S. Pulaski St. in Little Rock on Tuesday, January 10. He was last seen wearing a tan...
mysaline.com
Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief
Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured
CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
police1.com
All Ark. PD patrol officers resign after demands about police funding go unheard
HASKELL, Ark. — Every patrol officer with the Haskell Police Department walked out of a city council meeting and resigned amid a grant funding dispute – just nine days into the new mayor’s tenure. According to THV 11 News, the issue stemmed from decisions made regarding $100,000...
KATV
Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
Arkansas officer, 3 troopers placed on administrative leave after suspect killed
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — A Mayflower police officer and three state troopers were put on administrative leave following a shooting incident that happened on Sunday. At around 1:00 a.m. on January 8, Faulkner County Sheriff's Deputies were doing a traffic stop on a vehicle that was being driven by Michael "Scotty" Helton.
Police investigate after Pine Bluff shooting left one man dead
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — At about 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, the Pine Bluff Police Department responded to reports of gunshots on Port Road near Byrd Street. According to reports, when officers arrived they found a vehicle with a male inside who was suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds.
KATV
LRPD Update: One injured in 111 W. Markham shooting revealed to be negligent discharge
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — We formerly reported that on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 7, the Little Rock Police Department announced that it received a call about a shooting in progress at 111 W Markham St. The LRPD said to stay clear of the area if possible. UPDATE. Mark Edwards with...
Comments / 0