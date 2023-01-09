ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
mysaline.com

Manslaughter, Drugs, and Threats in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01112023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
arkadelphian.com

3 arrested for Lark Place robbery

Authorities have named one suspect who was arrested in connection with a Dec. 30 robbery that ultimately left two people dead at an Arkadelphia apartment complex. Two others are juveniles and have not yet been named, although they are expected to be charged as adults. Javion Lameer Sims, 18, of...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
KTLO

Stone Co. man arrested for threatening to kill bus full of people

A Stone County man has been arrested after shouting racial slurs at a man and threatening to kill a bus full of people. Forty-four-year-old Brandon Davis is facing three felony counts of terroristic threatening after he was picked up from a facility in Conway and began causing havoc on the community bus traveling to Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Drugs, Drinking, and Burgling in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01062023

Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
KATV

Victim identified in Stagecoach homicide in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 20-year-old victim in Little Rock's third homicide of the year has been identified. Little Rock police have identified the victim as Kevin Rauls. Police originally responded to 9400 Stagecoach road on Jan. 6 at 6:40 p.m. for a shooting. When officers arrived they discovered...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Two employees arrested at Pulaski Co. Regional Detention Facility

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. — On January 6 and 7, two employees at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility were arrested on unrelated charges. 25-year-old Tiera Pruitt, a kitchen supervisor for Trinity Services, the detention facility's food service provider, was arrested on January 6 for giving prohibited items to inmates— including tobacco and earphones.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Every Haskell officer quit on Monday night except Chief

Almost every Haskell police officer except for the Chief and Assistant Chief quit their job on Monday night, January 10, 2023. There was a disagreement about funding for officer pay, new equipment and units, as well as more officers. Officers say they have been consistently shorted in their pay, by one to three days.
HASKELL, AR
THV11

Investigation underway for Conway shooting that left multiple injured

CONWAY, Ark. — The Conway Police Department has been actively investigating a shooting incident that happened on Sunday morning. According to reports, three individuals were taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving gunshot wounds. The details of the incident are minimal at this time but Conway police urge...
CONWAY, AR
KATV

Verbal disturbance resulted in one dead in Logan County

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Logan County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that a verbal disturbance they responded to resulted in a man dead. According to the sheriff's office, a call came in about a verbal disturbance on Cravens Lane in the New Blaine area on Thursday afternoon. A deputy...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy