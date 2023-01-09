ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pend Oreille County, WA

Air 4 Adventure: Here’s a birds eye view of Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille River

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Have you ever wondered how some of Washington’s cities are powered?

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of a dam that has been generating power for cities in Washington for decades.

Here’s a look at far North Pend Oreille County and Boundary Dam.

