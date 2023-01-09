Air 4 Adventure: Here’s a birds eye view of Boundary Dam on the Pend Oreille River

PEND OREILLE COUNTY, Wash. — Have you ever wondered how some of Washington’s cities are powered?

In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of a dam that has been generating power for cities in Washington for decades.

Here’s a look at far North Pend Oreille County and Boundary Dam.

For all of our Air 4 Adventures, click here!

PAST COVERAGE: Air 4 Adventure: Hiking through the Pine Street Woods near Sandpoint

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.