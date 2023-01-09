ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: JJ Watt's Sunday Night Message For NFL Fans Goes Viral

By Alek Arend
 3 days ago

J.J. Watt's NFL career has come to an end.

The all-time great play the final game of his illustrious NFL career on Sunday afternoon. Unfortunately, it ended in a 38-13 loss by the Cardinals to the 49ers.

However, Watt left it all on the field, finishing with two sacks in an impressive finale.

Watt thanked all his fans in a special Sunday night tweet just moments ago.

"Sometime in the coming days I’ll find the right words. But for right now, all I can say is thank you. You’ve changed my life forever and I am perpetually grateful," Watt said on Twitter.

Congratulations on a great career, J.J. Watt. You're one of the all-time greats.

Watt now heads into retirement where he'll no doubt spend plenty of time with his wife, Kealia Watt, and their first and only child.

