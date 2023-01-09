ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pv-magazine-usa.com

BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta

Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

AES Ohio issues warning about utility scams

DAYTON — Officials with AES Ohio are urging homeowners to be aware of scams involving the company. AES Ohio posted on its Facebook page that people claiming to be an employee of AES Ohio are going from house to house with an offer to lower their utility bills. Company...
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

New Law Declares Natural Gas as “Green Energy”, Allowing for More Drilling

Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands and designates natural gas as “green energy.”
WTRF- 7News

Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

DeWine Issues Executive Orders

Monday at Noon Governor Mike DeWine will take his ceremonial swearing-in ceremony to begin his second term. On Sunday, he took his official oath of office. Following the oath the governor issued several executive orders including, :. 2023-01D to add “status as a nursing mother” to the antidiscrimination in state...
OHIO STATE

