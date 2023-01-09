Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
BP to construct 134 MW Ohio project for Meta
Energy major BP will install its first utility solar project developed entirely on its own, not through its lightsource bp 50:50 joint venture development arm. The project, Arche Solar, is a 134 MWdc solar facility in Fulton County, Ohio, which has secured a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) with social media company Meta for a data center in New Albany, Ohio.
AES Ohio issues warning about utility scams
DAYTON — Officials with AES Ohio are urging homeowners to be aware of scams involving the company. AES Ohio posted on its Facebook page that people claiming to be an employee of AES Ohio are going from house to house with an offer to lower their utility bills. Company...
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
No wonder Ohio is worst in the nation on “clean” energy - lawmakers have made it so
Thanks to Jake Zuckerman for highlighting Ohio’s status as worst in the nation on “clean” energy (”Ohio’s clean-energy requirements are the least stringent in the country,” Jan. 8). The Ohio legislature, with Gov. Mike DeWine on board, has also hampered the role of local governments in energy development in ways that all benefit the oil and gas industry.
cleveland19.com
The reason eggs prices have gotten outrageous in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Anyone in who’s been the store lately might think the prices of a dozen eggs is a yoke, or better yet a joke. It’s more than inflation and higher than normal consumption of eggs that driving up prices. The bird flu, or Avian influenza, is...
columbusunderground.com
New Law Declares Natural Gas as “Green Energy”, Allowing for More Drilling
Late Friday night, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine cleared his desk — signing into law two controversial bills. One makes changes in the way Ohioans will vote going forward. Most notably, it requires voters casting a ballot in-person to present a photo ID. The other law orders state agencies to award drilling licenses for state-owned lands and designates natural gas as “green energy.”
AEP proposes new plan to raise rates to improve power lines, residents express concern
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP Ohio is proposing a new plan to stop the pressure on our power grids this summer. This will avoid the power outages many experienced last summer during excessive heat and powerful storms. Last summer, 170,000 people in Ohio went without power for days. If this...
Affordable Care Act health insurance deadline is coming up fast
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — You have until January 15th to apply for new health coverage through the Affordable Care Act for 2023. Here’s who qualifies: if you are self-employed or your employer doesn’t offer health insurance, you’re out of a job, or you can’t get insurance through either Medicare or Medicaid then you can get […]
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
spectrumnews1.com
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
Gun sales, Progressive Field renovations among laundry list of lame duck bills to get Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than three dozen bills from last month’s lame-duck session into law, including measures to combat unemployment benefit fraud, prevent bans on gun sales during a riot, and provide millions for Progressive Field renovations. The bills signed by DeWine over the past...
spectrumnews1.com
Local leaders slam Ohio law banning use of low-income housing, historic tax credits on same affordable housing project
CINCINNATI — Housing advocates slammed a new Ohio law that limits property developer’s ability to use certain state tax credits on the conversion of historic properties into low-income dwellings. Opponents of the House BIll 45 claim those funds coupled together play a vital role in making those projects possible.
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
Ohioans Should Expect Higher Food Prices in 2023, According to the USDA
The good news is that the price hikes are unlikely to be as high as in 2022, according to federal data.
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Gov. DeWine signs multibillion-dollar funding bill
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a measure passed late in the previous session which appropriates nearly $6 billion in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Snow is back in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week
Accumulating snow will return to Northern Ohio this week. A strong low pressure system moving out of California will slide east and over Ohio on Thursday.
WHIZ
DeWine Issues Executive Orders
Monday at Noon Governor Mike DeWine will take his ceremonial swearing-in ceremony to begin his second term. On Sunday, he took his official oath of office. Following the oath the governor issued several executive orders including, :. 2023-01D to add “status as a nursing mother” to the antidiscrimination in state...
Ohio insurance agent ordered to pay over $143K for fraud
Seneca Birchmore, 45, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty to committing aggravated identity theft, a federal crime punishable by a mandatory two-year prison sentence.
