Loveland, OH

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over

It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
CINCINNATI, OH
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
HAMILTON, OH
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
City Council recommends honorary street naming after Dr. O'Dell Owens

CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is working to honor the legacy of Dr. O'Dell Owens almost two months after his death. Dr. Owens passed away suddenly in November. He was 74. On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Councilmembers recommended naming an honorary secondary street in his memory. Councilmember Scotty Johnson...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
CINCINNATI, OH

