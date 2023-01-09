Read full article on original website
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
WLWT 5
Dozens of animals sent to shelter cause overcrowding at Cincinnati Animal CARE
CINCINNATI — The holidays may be over, but it could be the perfect time to get your family a new pet. Cincinnati Animal CARE has taken in hundreds of animals in the past few weeks. The shelter reports it has taken in 89 animals since Friday. Ray Anderson the...
WLWT 5
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
Wahlburgers founder to visit Dayton: How to meet him
From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., restaurant guests will be able to meet the chef behind the newest addition to the Hollywood Gaming food court.
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on South Apple Street in Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on South Apple Street in Fayetteville. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Huber Heights, other Ohio stores
In August, the company announced it would close about 150 stores by the end of the 2022 fiscal year.
26 Shirts saying ‘thank you’ to UC Trauma Center with new shirt
Eight dollars spent on every shirt will benefit the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center after Bills safety Damar Hamlin spent just under a week in the care of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Crown Restaurant Group Sets Opening Date for Newest Over-the-Rhine Restaurant Five on Vine
Five on Vine's menu will offer an "elevated-yet-approachable" take on classic American cuisine.
Westwood's Frond broken into Tuesday night; nearby restaurant also vandalized
Owner Jackie Frondorf said a friend that bikes by the plant shop saw the broken glass and alerted them of the break-in.
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
City Council recommends honorary street naming after Dr. O'Dell Owens
CINCINNATI — The City of Cincinnati is working to honor the legacy of Dr. O'Dell Owens almost two months after his death. Dr. Owens passed away suddenly in November. He was 74. On Wednesday, Cincinnati City Councilmembers recommended naming an honorary secondary street in his memory. Councilmember Scotty Johnson...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi. Traffic is impacted, injury status is unknown. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
WLWT 5
New restaurant from Crown Restaurant Group opening on Vine Street next week
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's Crown Restaurant Group has announced the opening of a new restaurant in Over-the-Rhine next week. CRG says its newest venture, Five on Vine, will open on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 1324 Vine Street. Its the fifth restaurant to be opened by the group, along with Crown...
