Effective: 2023-01-12 03:04:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant; Natchitoches; Sabine; Winn The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Grant Parish in north central Louisiana Central Natchitoches Parish in northwestern Louisiana Northern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana Southwestern Winn Parish in north central Louisiana Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas * Until 400 AM CST. * At 303 AM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Converse to near Zwolle to 12 miles east of Patroon to 7 miles northwest of Milam, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Natchitoches, Milam, Many, Zwolle, Campti, Montgomery, Converse, Allen, Oak Grove, Pleasant Hill, Provencal, Natchez, Clarence, Noble, Fisher, Robeline, Powhatan, Melrose, Belmont and Bellwood. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRANT PARISH, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO