ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 320 of the invasion

By Geneva Abdul
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cOP6q_0k7vdBAw00
    The remains of Kherson airport in the recently liberated Ukrainian city Photograph: Ximena Borrazas/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

    Two women were killed and several other people were wounded in a Russian missile strike on a market in the village of Shevchenkove in eastern Ukraine . Several civilians were injured in the shelling, including a 13-year-old girl.

  • New deliveries of western weapons to Kyiv would “deepen the suffering of the Ukrainian people” and would not change the course of the conflict, the Kremlin claimed on Monday. As Ukraine seeks further support from Western allies, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This supply will not be able to change anything”, according to Reuters.

  • The Kremlin on Monday rejected a Ukrainian assertion that a senior Russian official has been floating the idea of a potential peace deal over Ukraine with European officials. When asked about the secretary of Ukraine’s national security and defence council Oleksiy Danilov’s assertion that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia’s presidential administration, had been holding meetings with European officials in an attempt to force Kyiv to sign a peace deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was “another fake”.

  • Russia says it is confident the defence ministry was correct when it said that 600 Ukrainian servicemen had been “destroyed” in an attack on the city of Kramatorsk, despite reporting that showed the attack missed its target. “The Kremlin has absolute confidence, I would like to remind you of the president’s words that the main source of information is the ministry of defence”, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, according to Reuters.

  • Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in arduous conditions, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said. The Ukrainian president said in his Sunday night video address: “Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been destroyed by Russian strikes, our soldiers are repelling constant Russian attempts to advance. Soledar is holding on, even though there is even greater destruction and things are very difficult.”

  • Zelenskiy denounced what he said was Russia’s failure to observe a 36-hour ceasefire it had declared for Orthodox Christmas by launching attacks on Ukrainian cities.

  • At least two people were killed during fighting in eastern Ukraine , officials said. Donetsk’s governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said one person was killed in strikes on Bakhmut and eight others in the region were wounded, Associated Press reported. Kyrylenko also said there were rocket attacks on Kramatorsk and Konstantynivka.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Ukraine is in the headlines now. But a whole new world of conflict is about to erupt

It was a good year to bury bad news – and bad deeds – as a clutch of dictators, assorted killers and repressive or anti-democratic regimes can testify. In Myanmar, Yemen, Mali, Nicaragua, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Somalia and Afghanistan, to name a few crisis zones, egregious abuses and unrelieved misery attracted relatively scant, perfunctory international scrutiny.
TheDailyBeast

Bombing of Putin’s Most Feared Fighters Infuriates Russia

The Russian mercenaries hailed by their leader as the most skilled and experienced soldiers in the war against Ukraine have gotten themselves blown up over the weekend. Pro-Kremlin Russian media channels were the first to reveal the strike Sunday on a hotel in the occupied Luhansk region, furiously noting that “the enemy used HIMARS to hit the hotel in Kadiivka where Wagner fighters were located.”
The Guardian

The Guardian

549K+
Followers
126K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy