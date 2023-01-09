Read full article on original website
Related
Two teams reportedly showing interest in Wild defenseman Matt Dumba
It seems as though Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba has been on the trade block for years on end. Now, rumors are once again starting to build up regarding the 2012 seventh overall pick. TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on "Insider Trading" that both the Ottawa Senators and Edmonton Oilers have shown interest in Dumba, who is a pending unrestricted free agent.
Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher out six weeks with injury
It’s been a year to forget so far for Brendan Gallagher. With just nine points on the season, he’s on pace for the worst total of his career. Now, he might not even get close. The Canadiens have announced that Gallagher will miss a minimum of six weeks with a lower-body injury.
The Hockey Writers
Do the Edmonton Oilers Have a Culture Problem?
While the Edmonton Oilers have suffered several frustrating losses through the first half of the 2022-23 season, Monday’s 6-3 drubbing by the Los Angeles Kings had to be one of the most painful. In what was a huge game against a division opponent, the Oilers seemed disinterested throughout much of the contest.
Hurricanes activate goaltender Frederik Andersen
The Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes have gotten even stronger. Per a team announcement, goaltender Frederik Andersen has been activated off of injured reserve. The team added star forward Max Pacioretty back from injury a week ago, and will now get two-time Jennings trophy winner back into their crease as they...
Predators recall 2020 first-round pick Yaroslav Askarov from AHL
With Kevin Lankinen unavailable to dress for the Predators tonight in Toronto, they’ve brought up a top prospect to take his place as they announced that netminder Yaroslav Askarov has been recalled from AHL Milwaukee. In a corresponding move, defenseman Roland McKeown was sent back to the Admirals. The...
Canadiens recall Jesse Ylonen for first time this season
For the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens have recalled Jesse Ylonen from the minor leagues. His addition brings in another young forward for Martin St. Louis to help mold as the team languishes at the bottom of the standings. Ylonen, 23, was picked with the 35th overall selection...
New Jersey Devils recall Nolan Foote
The New Jersey Devils have recalled another one of their young prospects, bringing Nolan Foote to the NHL for the first time this season. The minor league forward will be joining the team today at morning skate, giving them an extra body for tonight’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Can Bulk Up Defence with Predators’ Ekholm
It’s the new year and the NHL trade talk continues to heat up with players constantly being added to watch and trade lists. For the Toronto Maple Leafs and given where they’re currently in the standings, they’re expected to be buyers at the deadline in hopes of making a deep playoff run.
Daniil Tarasov placed on IR; Jet Greaves recalled
The Columbus Blue Jackets have had a revolving door in the net this season, and once again Jet Greaves is up under emergency conditions. Joonas Korpisalo is unavailable due to personal reasons, so the team moved Daniil Tarasov to injured reserve in order to make room on the roster. Tarasov’s...
Oilers recall veteran goalie
The Edmonton Oilers will be without Stuart Skinner for a couple of days. Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports that he is flying home to be with his expecting wife. In his place, the team recalled Calvin Pickard from the minor leagues under emergency conditions. Given the team was already at the maximum of 23 players, it will likely move Skinner to non-roster status while he is away.
Penguins place Tristan Jarry, Ryan Poehling on injured reserve
The Pittsburgh Penguins have made a couple of curious moves today, clearing several roster spots at the same time. Mark Friedman has been assigned to the minor leagues, while Ryan Poehling and Tristan Jarry have been placed on injured reserve. Each of their stints are retroactive to their most recent appearance – Dec. 30 for Poehling and January 2 for Jarry.
Blues place defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on IR
The St. Louis Blues placed defenseman Robert Bortuzzo on injured reserve after sustaining a lower-body injury on Saturday, a team release stated Monday. In his place, the team has recalled defenseman Dmitri Samorukov from the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. Bortuzzo, 33, played just five shifts against the Montreal Canadiens on...
Avalanche activate Pavel Francouz from injured reserve
The Colorado Avalanche returned Jonas Johansson to the minor leagues earlier today, suggesting that Pavel Francouz was ready to return to the active roster. Indeed, Francouz no longer appears on injured reserve and should be ready to dress this evening against the Florida Panthers. It’s been nearly a month since...
Boston Bruins recall Joona Koppanen; reassign Chris Wagner
The Boston Bruins have swapped a pair of depth forwards, sending Chris Wagner back to the AHL and recalling Joona Koppanen in his place. This is Koppanen’s first recall of the season. The 24-year-old winger has never appeared in an NHL game, playing exclusively with the Providence Bruins the...
Tyler Bertuzzi to return for Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings are on a three-game losing skid and now find themselves sliding further and further down the Atlantic Division standings. Tied with the Ottawa Senators, they’re just four points ahead of the bottom-dwelling Montreal Canadiens. Perhaps the return of a key forward will spark a turnaround.
Panthers place goaltender Spencer Knight on injured reserve
Florida Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight is headed for injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, as reported by Florida Hockey Now’s Colby Guy. The team also announced Tuesday afternoon that they recalled Alex Lyon from the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers to replace Knight on the active roster. In a highly...
NHL announces coaches for 2023 All-Star Game
The fan vote for the final player selections is still ongoing, but the NHL has finalized who will be behind the bench at the 2023 All-Star Game in Florida next month. Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour will be leading the Metropolitan, Boston Bruins bench boss Jim Montgomery leads the Atlantic, Peter DeBoer of the Dallas Stars will be running the Central, and Bruce Cassidy of the Vegas Golden Knights will be steering the Pacific.
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
307K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0