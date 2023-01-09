The Steelers almost made it into the playoffs, so there is a bit of grief now that they fell short. But the grief isn’t shared by everyone. Two people whom I can think of who probably aren’t upset by not making the postseason are the two contrarians who write sports for the Tribune-Review, Tim Benz and Mark Madden, who were having a very good time for a while this season. That good time slowly ended as the Steelers gradually improved, and also extended Coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of non-losing seasons to 16.

1 DAY AGO