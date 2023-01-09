Read full article on original website
Related
One person dies in Minneapolis house fire
One person is dead after a fire inside a home in Minneapolis early Monday morning. It’s the second fire fatality of the year in the city. The investigation continues.
Suspect at large after shooting outside Minneapolis market leaves 1 dead, 2 critically hurt
MINNEAPOLIS – A man is dead, two others are in critical condition, and a suspect is at large after a shooting Wednesday night in the parking lot of a north Minneapolis market.Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara says it happened at about 8:20 p.m. outside of Star Food Market off of Lowry Avenue North.Officers were nearby at a traffic accident at Lowry and Emerson avenues when they heard gunfire. The city's ShotSpotter system detected 23 rounds were fired.O'Hara says their preliminary investigation shows that two men walked up to a parked vehicle, which then backed up and dragged one of them. That...
KARE
Fire chiefs issue another public plea to clear hydrants from snow
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering says it almost every year, but it's worth a reminder:. Clear those fire hydrants. "It's a seconds business," Koering said. "Every time we're delayed, it just allows the fire or the emergency to escalate or expand. If it takes another three to four to five minutes to dig a hydrant out before a water supply can be established, that just allows that fire to extend and life safety to be a concern."
fox9.com
Man throws dumbbell, furniture from apartment balcony at cars: Charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is accused of throwing numerous objects off a Minneapolis apartment balcony onto people and traffic below on several occasions. Michael Brett Judy, 29, of Minneapolis, is charged with two counts of first-degree destruction of property after police say he deliberately threw weights out of a ninth-floor apartment balcony onto vehicles below.
NEXT Drive Alert: 230+ crashes and spinouts overnight amid icy road conditions
MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO has issued a NEXT Drive Alert after freezing rain overnight led to widespread slick conditions. Multiple schools are reporting delays. Metro Transit suspended its bus service Wednesday morning due to icy road conditions, but shortly before 8:30 a.m., started releasing buses from garages to restore service. The light rail and Northstar service is operating as usual.The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority is also suspending service due to compromised roads. RELATED: School closings & delaysThe Minnesota State Patrol says, between 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 120 crashes and 116 spinouts, along with 19 jackknifed semis. Ten of the crashes included injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities. The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport says aircraft continue to be de-iced, which will likely impact departure times. The airfield is operational and runways are open. Icy conditions extend to Wisconsin as well; authorities say that the northwestern part of the state is covered in slippery stretches. Officials are asking drivers to increase their follow distance to give cars extra time to stop.
redlakenationnews.com
Charges: Man on 9th-floor balcony pitched dumbbells, other items at vehicles in downtown Minneapolis
A Minneapolis man has been charged with dropping dumbbells, furniture and other items from his ninth-floor balcony onto vehicles passing by his downtown apartment building, causing thousands of dollars in damage. Michael B. Judy, 29, was charged in Hennepin County District Court with two felony counts of first-degree property damage...
Five vehicles off the road on Hwy. 52 in Inver Grove Heights
Among the dozens of collisions and spinouts in the Twin Cities in incredibly icy conditions Wednesday morning is an incident that has left five vehicles off the road in Inver Grove Heights. MnDOT traffic cameras showed the situation on Hwy. 52 south between Hwy. 55 and 80th Street East shortly...
Watch: Man crashes after police chase, attempts to flee in Minneapolis
A man is awaiting charges after crashing into other cars while fleeing police with a large amount of drugs in his SUV in Minneapolis. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Monday near the Lowry Avenue North bridge over I-94 at Washington Avenue. A spokesperson...
Brooklyn Center PD investigating 2 carjackings Tuesday
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. -- Police are investigating two separate carjacking incidents Tuesday morning.According to police, one carjacking occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North. In this incident, three masked men approached a woman seated in her vehicle. Two of the men pointed guns at her and demanded she exit the vehicle or be shot, police said. She complied and the three men took off in her vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later tracked down using GPS. It was found unoccupied in Minneapolis, police said. Earlier in the morning, a carjacking occurred at a gas station on the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. In this incident, police say an elderly man who was pumping gas was "assaulted repeatedly" by two young men, police said. The suspects then grabbed his keys and fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. "During the assault, the other suspect pulled out a handgun from his waistband," police said. Police say it's not known if the carjackings are related. The investigation is ongoing.
Burnsville receives $3 million to redesign intersection of Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue
BURNSVILLE, Minn. -- A southern metro highway that was the spot of two deadly pedestrian crashes in the last year could soon see a redesign.U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announced Tuesday that city of Burnsville received $3 million in federal funding to redesign the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection that has been described by many as "dangerous."The intersection has been the spot of over 100 crashes within the last six years. Additionally, two men in their 30s died at the intersection after both were struck by cars -- one in August and another in June of last year."Over the past few years, we have seen the number of crashes at the Highway 13 and Nicollet Avenue intersection climb to a concerning level -- but receiving this $3 million in federal funding will help us redesign this intersection to make it safer for the thousands of people who cross through it daily," said Burnsville Mayor Elizabeth Kautz.Craig says the redesign will help prevent accidents and reduce traffic delays.
Police: 4 shot near Minneapolis LRT station
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police are investigating after four people were shot near a Minneapolis light rail station Monday evening.The shooting occurred on Lake Street East and Hiawatha Avenue around 8:20 p.m. Police believe that two groups of people got into an argument. One of the groups walked away towards a bus stop, but the second group fired shots, got into a car, and left the scene. A man, woman, and 17-year-old girl all had non-life threatening injuries, while a second man had a potentially life-threatening injury. They were all taken to a nearby hospital.No one has been arrested.
Downtown Minneapolis shooting leaves four injured
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an overnight shooting in the city’s downtown left four injured. Officers from the MPD’s 1st precinct arrived at the 900 block of Hennepin Ave. shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, where they found two adult men with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
bringmethenews.com
Man dies in Minneapolis apartment building fire
A man died after an apartment fire in Minneapolis early Thursday, officials said. The Minneapolis Fire Department said crews responded to fire alarms at 1501 Portland Ave. around 2:15 a.m. and found light smoke coming from the door of a first floor apartment. After forcing entry, crews found an unconscious...
fox9.com
Brooklyn Center carjacking: 3 armed, masked suspects stole woman's vehicle
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Three masked, armed suspects carjacked a woman in Brooklyn Center on early Tuesday, according to police. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said officers responded to a carjacking on the 5500 block of Logan Avenue North at 3:30 a.m. Monday. The victim said she was in her vehicle when three men in masks approached her — two of the suspects opened the doors of her vehicle, pointed guns at her and demanded she get out of the car or she'd be shot.
Police ask for help identifying man found in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police are asking for help identifying a man found last week in north Minneapolis. According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the man was found near the 3200 block of Fourth Street North on Friday, Jan. 6. The post went on to say that the man appeared to have injuries to his head, and that he couldn't identify himself.
Police: Woman shot in parking lot outside Amazon Fulfillment Center
A woman is in a life-threatening condition in a hospital after she was shot in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Lakeville. Lakeville Police Department says it was called to the facility at 9800 217th St. W. at 6:51 p.m. Sunday, where the woman had been shot in her vehicle.
Fight involving "sharp weapon" injures two workers at Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Police in Bloomington are investigating a fight at a business that sent two workers to the hospital.It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on the 8700 block of Harriet Avenue.The fight involved a "sharp weapon," and the employees suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
police1.com
Minn. police department removes recruitment video after receiving criticism
MINNEAPOLIS — Activists and community members voiced outrage at a rally outside Brooklyn Center City Hall on Monday evening to denounce what they call a hyper-militarized video produced by the Police Department to recruit officers to the force. The video, which appeared last month on the city's website and...
knsiradio.com
One Man Dies, Another OK After Two Separate Ice-Related Accidents
(KNSI) — Officials are renewing their call that no ice is 100% safe after two ice-related accidents. Officials in Cass County were called about 10:15 Friday morning for a vehicle through the ice on Leech Lake near Horseshoe Bay Resort. They say a Dodge Ram pickup truck with a snowplow attached was operating on a plowed road across the lake when a large crack formed, and the truck broke through. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, escaped without injury.
Southern Minnesota News
At least 1 person wounded in shooting at Minnesota mall
EDINA, Minn. (AP) — At least one person has been wounded in another shooting at a Minnesota mall. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the shooting inside Southdale Center in Edina occurred just after noon Monday. City spokesperson Lauren Siebenaler said officers located blood inside the mall but haven’t found whoever was hit. She said the discharge appears to have been accidental.
