36-Year-Old Man In Critical, But Stable Condition After Shooting At Fossil Park

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – St. Petersburg Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Sunday evening.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, remains in critical but stable condition, police say.

According to investigators, at about 8:15 PM Sunday, police were called to Fossil Park, 6635 Dr. MLK St. N., for shots fired.

The victim was near the basketball courts when he got into an altercation that resulted in shots being fired. The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation is in its preliminary stages. No one is in custody at this time.

Investigators would like to speak to several men who left the park in a white car, as they may have information about what happened.

Call 727-893-7780 or, if you wish to remain anonymous, text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

